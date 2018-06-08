GLEN CARBON - Hayden Schmidt, Glen Carbon, Ill., graduated from William Jewell College as part of the Spring 2018 class at a ceremony on May 12 on campus. He earned B.S. degrees in business administration and political science.

William Jewell College is located in Liberty, Mo., 15 miles from Kansas City. The critical thinking college guides students to live what they learn, engage in the world and prepare for meaningful lives of leadership and service.

