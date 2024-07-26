CAHOKIA HEIGHTS - State Representative Kevin Schmidt continued his commitment to fighting food insecurity by fulfilling his monthly donation to the TWIGS lunch program. As part of his ongoing commitment, Rep. Schmidt donated the legislative pay raise he voted against each month in the form of essential food items to local food pantries and non-profits within his district.

“I was grateful today to donate my legislative pay raise in the form of food to the TWIGS lunch distribution program,” Rep. Schmidt said. “This program distributes food to children who are at risk of not having lunch during the summer months outside of school in Dupo, Cahokia Heights, and East Carondelet. I’m inspired by the work that TWIGS is doing in our community! Thank you, TWIGS!”

To learn more about TWIGS and what they do, visit https://www.twigsforkids.com

