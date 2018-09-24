GLEN CARBON - This year's Glenfest at Miner Park in Glen Carbon is projected to be bigger and better than ever before and at this year's Glenfest will be an informational booth about the Make Schon Park Shine Campaign.

There will be giveaways at the Glenfest promoting the campaign.

Glenfest is set for 5 p.m. to midnight Saturday, Sept. 29. All local families are encouraged to attend this free, community-wide event that will include a doggie parade, the always a blast Bubble Bus, food, drinks, music and more. At this year’s Glenfest, an informational booth will also be available with giveaways promoting the Make Schon Park Shine Campaign.

To assist in raising funds and awareness for Schon Park, t-shirts have been developed and will be on sale at this year’s Glenfest. Proceeds from the “Help Make Schon Park Shine” t-shirt sales will go towards the park’s fundraising initiative. The quality t-shirts will be available in a variety of sizes for $15 each.

Jamie Bowden, village administrator, is excited about the t-shirt sales and other initiatives being planned for the park that’s located across from Glen Carbon Village Hall. “There are so many great features being considered for Schon Park and every donation, small or large, will help in its development,” said Bowden. “We are also looking for sponsorships and naming rights from individuals or businesses wanting to make a long-lasting impact in our community.”

Interested individuals can learn more about Schon Park or make donations to the campaign by visiting the website www.makeschonparkshine.com. The initiative can also be followed on Facebook at @makeschonparkshine. Donations are also being accepted through the Edwardsville Community Foundation’s website at http://www.edwardsvillecommunityfoundation.org/donate-to-a-fund.html.

For a complete list of events happening at this year’s Glenfest, visit the Glen Carbon website at

https://www.glen-carbon.il.us/936/Glenfest. Questions about the campaign? Contact the village administrator at (618) 288-2614.

