HIGHLAND - Schlafly Beer has announced it plans a new brewery location in the City of Highland at 907 Main St. on Town Square.

An empty, but historic, 3,420 square-foot building that once the Highland Chamber of Commerce headquarters will be renovated for the new Schlafly location. Schlafly will have an 80-seat restaurant in Highland with a kitchen.

Schlafly said adding a fourth location is about building partnerships and being a part of the greater St. Louis area community.

“Our family’s American dream began in Highland, Illinois,” Schlafly cofounder Tom Schlafly said. “After immigrating from Switzerland, the Schlaflys landed in New Orleans in May of 1854, and made their way up the Mississippi and settled in the town now known as Highland, Illinois."

Breann Speraneo, director of community development for the City of Highland, said: “With Schlafly’s respected reputation in the brewing industry and positive guest experiences across the St. Louis metro area, we found a perfect fit.”

Schlafly will hire 50-60 local employees for the Highland location this summer.

Schlafly currently operates three brewpubs in Missouri: Schlafly Bankside in St. Charles, Schlafly Tap Room in St. Louis, and Schlafly Bottleworks in Maplewood.

