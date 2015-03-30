St. Louis Small Business Monthly (SBMON) recently selected Matthew Gorton, a Financial Consultant for Scheffel Financial Services, as one of its “Top 100 St. Louisans To Know To Succeed In Business”*. Gorton will be featured along with the other winners in the April edition of the publication. He will receive his award at an awards luncheon hosted by SBMON on April 8th at the St. Charles Convention Center.

Gorton has been working in the financial services industry since 2008. At Scheffel Financial Services, his focus is on developing financial strategies for small business owners and affluent clients to assist them in working towards their financial goals.

According to Ron Ameln, President of SBMON, winners were chosen because of their “efforts, contributions, and experiences giving back and helping business owners pursue their dreams.” Throughout the year, the editors of SBMON meet with various community leaders to choose the “Top 100”.

Outside of his work at Scheffel Financial Services, Gorton is active in multiple community and nonprofit associations, including volunteering for Toastmasters, Rebuild St. Louis, and the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation. He grew up in O’Fallon and still lives in town with his wife, Renee, and their three children.

Since being founded in 2001, the team at Scheffel Financial Services offers independent, unbiased, customizable wealth management strategies and solutions to their clients. Their services include investment management, portfolio analysis, financial planning, estate and retirement planning, and both life and long-term insurance analysis. They are located in downtown Edwardsville and serve clients throughout the St. Louis and Southern Illinois regions. To contact Gorton and his team at Scheffel Financial Services, please call 618.656.1207.

The St. Louis Small Business Monthly readership, community leaders, and the past “Top 100” award winners nominated individuals for this award. The award was based on the individuals’ contribution to the area business and overall business community.

