EDWARDSVILLE, IL – Jeff Westerhold, Principal of Scheffel Financial Services, has been recognized as a top financial advisor and named to LPL’s Chairman’s Club. Jeff is an independent financial advisor at Scheffel Financial Services, affiliated with LPL Financial. This premier honor is awarded to less than 6% of the LPL’s approximately 14,000 advisors nationwide and is based on the advisor’s annual production ranked among all registered advisors supported by LPL.

“We congratulate Jeff Westerhold and his team on this achievement, which exemplifies excellence in the financial services industry. This award reflects Jeff’s commitment to his clients in delivering objective financial advice and strategies to help them pursue their life’s financial goals,” said William Morrissey, managing director, LPL Independent Advisor Services. “Chairman’s Club advisors represent the highest level of service that a financial advisor can provide to his clients and their communities.”

Jeff and his team at Scheffel Financial Services are affiliated with LPL and provide access to independent financial planning services, investment advice, and asset management to clients in the St. Louis and Southern Illinois regions.

About Scheffel Financial Services, Inc. Since being founded in 2001, the team at Scheffel Financial Services offers independent, unbiased, customizable wealth management strategies and solutions to their clients. Their services include investment management, portfolio analysis, financial planning, estate and retirement planning, and both life and long-term insurance analysis. They are located in downtown Edwardsville and serve clients throughout the St. Louis and Southern Illinois regions. To contact Jeff and his team at Scheffel Financial Services, please call 618.656.1207.

About LPL Financial LPL Financial, a wholly owned subsidiary of LPL Financial Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq:LPLA), is a leader in the financial advice market and serves $465 billion in retail assets. The Company provides proprietary technology, comprehensive clearing and compliance services, practice management programs and training, and independent research to more than 13,900 independent financial advisors and more than 700 banks and credit unions. LPL Financial is the nation’s largest independent broker-dealer since 1996 (*based on total revenues, Financial Planning magazine, June 1996-2014), is one of the fastest growing RIA custodians with $84 billion in retails assets served, as of September 30, 2014, and acts as an independent consultant to more than 40,000 retirement plans with approximately $110 billion in retirement plan assets served. In addition, LPL Financial supports approximately 4,400 financial advisors licensed with insurance companies by providing customized clearing, advisory platforms and technology solutions. LPL Financial and its affiliates have 3,397 employees with primary offices in Boston, Charlotte, and San Diego. For more information, please visit www.lpl.com.

Securities and advisory services offered through LPL Financial, a registered investment advisor, member FINRA/SIPC.

