EDWARDSVILLE – In support of the first-ever, state-wide Certified Public Accountant “Day of Service” in Illinois, Scheffel & Company, P.C. employees together donated more than 300 pounds of items to “Treat the Troops” who are in the service of the United States.

The volunteer effort was borne with a proclamation issued by Gov. Pat Quinn declaring a day in September as a “Day of Service” through the Illinois Certified Public Accountants Society, the fifth-largest such organization in the country.

Scott Weber, principal in Scheffel & Co. Edwardsville office, said there was an enormous response from the firm’s employees for the care package drive.

The more than 70-member workforce at Scheffel took the opportunity to combine their annual company picnic at Edwardsville Township Park with efforts to help local soldiers by preparing packages of things soldiers tend to find in short supply. Scheffel plans to do yearly community projects.

“Even employees who were unable to make it to the picnic brought in particular items as well as monetary donations,” Weber said. “Especially for a first-time effort, the response was fabulous – people really got involved.”

Some Scheffel employees have experience with their own family members who have served in the military, and are aware of things that are dearly missed once they become unavailable, or household items that can be used in unlikely ways. For example, one soldier asked for dental floss to clean sand out of his gun when he served in Iraq.

Various soldiers have requested treats like Velveeta cheese, peanut butter, and ranch salad dressing; convenient, portable nutrition like beef jerky, cereal bars, sunflower seeds and trail mix; toiletries such as mouth wash, hand sanitizer and chap stick; practical things like fly strips; and for entertainment - magazines, notepaper and pens are simple, but yet important.

Scheffel & Company was established in Alton more than 50 years ago, and expanded to include offices in Edwardsville, Highland, Jerseyville and Carrollton, with more than 70 employees in all. Accounting and business services are still at its core, but the firm’s specialties also encompass computer services and support, and investment and financial services. The “St. Louis Business Journal” ranks it as the 14th largest accounting firm in the St. Louis area.

For more information, visit the Scheffel Web site at www.Scheffelpc.com.

Photo on right: As part of the CPA ‘Day of Service’ in Illinois, Scheffel & Company P.C. employees joined together in a volunteer effort, ‘Treat the Troops,” assembling care packages to send to local residents who are currently in service in Iraq and Afghanistan.

