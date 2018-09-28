HIGHLAND – St. Louis Small Business Monthly has recognized Scheffel Boyle Principal Mark Korte, CPA, CCIFP as one of the “Best Accountants in St. Louis” for their annual feature. Each year, as a part of its “Best in Business List”, the publication names “Best Accountants” in the St. Louis area from nominations by its readers. Mark was one of only 26 professionals recognized this year by the magazine out of over 200 nominations received.

Mark is a Principal in Scheffel Boyle’s Highland office and has been with the firm since 1993. He graduated from Quincy University in 1993 and went on to earn his Certified Public Accountant (CPA) designation in 1995. He is also a Certified Construction Industry Financial Professional (CCIFP) and the Principal-In-Charge of the firm’s Construction Niche. Mark’s specialties include audit, tax, and consulting services for the construction industry, small businesses, and governmental entities.

In addition to his work inside the office, Mark is also extremely active in the local community and has volunteered countless hours of his own time toward a variety of causes. These include serving on the Board of Directors for the Highland Area Community Foundation, St. Joseph’s Hospital, and Highland Jaycees, among others.

Mark and the other honorees will be featured in the October issue of St. Louis Small Business Monthly.

