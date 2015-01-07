Scheffel Boyle is pleased to announce the addition of 16 new accounting professionals to its staff. From

September 2014 through January 2015, the CPA firm has expanded its workforce throughout its 10 offices to

now include eight new part-time accounting interns and eight new full-time accounting professionals.

Joining Scheffel Boyle’s Belleville offices were Kim Pfeiffer CPA, Kinsey Bryant, Joshua Goodnick, Casey

Pierce, Brooke Varner, and Jason Lee. The Alton office added Shelly Pistello and Jay Gensert, while Highland

welcomed Amber Rode. Jerseyville’s team added Justin Goode and Christine Tonsor, and, lastly, the

Edwardsville office had Kate Cantrell, Patrick Stowe, Lauren Dudley, Drew Nicol, and Bradley Spotanski all

join their staff in recent months.

“We are always excited to see new faces join our team. The environment at Scheffel Boyle promotes

teamwork, education, and growth, which is perfect for young professionals in our industry.” said Managing

Principal Dennis Ulrich. “Scheffel Boyle is what it is today because of the people we have working for us. I

look forward to working with all our new staff members and seeing the things we can accomplish together.”

Scheffel Boyle is recognized as the largest locally-owned accounting firm in Southwestern Illinois, and as one

of the largest accounting firms in the entire St. Louis region. Their offices are currently located in Alton,

Edwardsville, Belleville, Highland, Jerseyville, Columbia, Carrollton, Bartelso, and Bethalto. Established in

1924, their services include corporate, personal, and governmental tax, auditing, and accounting.

For more information about Scheffel Boyle, visit their website at www.scheffelboyle.com.

