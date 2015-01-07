Scheffel Boyle welcomes 16 new accounting professionals for 2015
Scheffel Boyle is pleased to announce the addition of 16 new accounting professionals to its staff. From
September 2014 through January 2015, the CPA firm has expanded its workforce throughout its 10 offices to
now include eight new part-time accounting interns and eight new full-time accounting professionals.
Joining Scheffel Boyle’s Belleville offices were Kim Pfeiffer CPA, Kinsey Bryant, Joshua Goodnick, Casey
Pierce, Brooke Varner, and Jason Lee. The Alton office added Shelly Pistello and Jay Gensert, while Highland
welcomed Amber Rode. Jerseyville’s team added Justin Goode and Christine Tonsor, and, lastly, the
Edwardsville office had Kate Cantrell, Patrick Stowe, Lauren Dudley, Drew Nicol, and Bradley Spotanski all
join their staff in recent months.
“We are always excited to see new faces join our team. The environment at Scheffel Boyle promotes
teamwork, education, and growth, which is perfect for young professionals in our industry.” said Managing
Principal Dennis Ulrich. “Scheffel Boyle is what it is today because of the people we have working for us. I
look forward to working with all our new staff members and seeing the things we can accomplish together.”
Scheffel Boyle is recognized as the largest locally-owned accounting firm in Southwestern Illinois, and as one
of the largest accounting firms in the entire St. Louis region. Their offices are currently located in Alton,
Edwardsville, Belleville, Highland, Jerseyville, Columbia, Carrollton, Bartelso, and Bethalto. Established in
1924, their services include corporate, personal, and governmental tax, auditing, and accounting.
For more information about Scheffel Boyle, visit their website at www.scheffelboyle.com.
