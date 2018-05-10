EDWARDSVILLE – The employees of Scheffel Boyle CPAs have once again teamed up to raise funds for Big Brothers Big Sisters (BBBS) of Southwestern Illinois at the annual Bowl for Kids’ Sake fundraiser. This year, the firm’s employees raised an outstanding $6,100 for the agency through their efforts. All donations collected go directly to BBBS of Southwestern Illinois.

Scheffel Boyle’s two bowling teams, the “Tax-Manian Devils” and the “Ten-Key Strikers”, participated in the event on April 24th at Edison’s Entertainment Complex in Edwardsville. The firm’s ten bowlers are individually responsible for doing their own fundraising for the event. Due to their efforts, Bowl for Kids’ Sake listed five members of Scheffel Boyle’s teams as top fundraisers for the entire program this year.

Article continues after sponsor message

“Every year our teams go above and beyond for this cause,” said Scott Weber, a Principal in Scheffel Boyle’s Edwardsville office and the Board of Directors’ Treasurer for BBBS of Southwestern Illinois. “It’s amazing to see them work so hard to raise money for this organization. I’m really proud of all they have accomplished.”

BBBS has been changing lives of youth throughout the U.S. for more than 100 years. Their vision “that all children achieve success in life”, is supported through donations and fundraising events, such as Bowl for Kids’ Sake. For information on how you can donate or participate in a BBBS of Southwestern Illinois event, visit www.bbbsil.org.

Scheffel Boyle is recognized as the largest locally-owned accounting firm in Southwestern Illinois, and as one of the largest accounting firms in the entire St. Louis region. Their offices are currently located in Alton, Edwardsville, Belleville, Highland, Jerseyville, Columbia, and Carrollton. Established in 1924, their services include corporate, personal, and governmental tax, auditing, and accounting. For more information about Scheffel Boyle, visit their website at www.scheffelboyle.com.

More like this: