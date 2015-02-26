ALTON - Scheffel Boyle Principal Henry Siekmann, CPA recently accepted an award on behalf of his former firm Allison Knapp Siekmann (AKS) at the Southern Illinois Builders Association’s (SIBA) annual awards breakfast. This year would mark AKS’s 50th year of membership in SIBA and Siekmann was honored on behalf of the entire firm for its dedication to the association and many years of support to their organization.

SIBA, in conjunction with the Southern Illinois Construction Advancement Program (SICAP), annually recognizes those firms at the awards breakfast that have been members of the association for 50 years, those individuals that complete all five modules of the AGC Project Manager Development Program, and those firms that have demonstrated a commitment to safety excellence.

Siekmann is the former Managing Principal of the CPA firm Allison Knapp & Siekmann (AKS). When AKS joined with Scheffel Boyle in October of 2014, Siekmann and all of his AKS staff became part of the Scheffel Boyle team. He was also able to remain active in SIBA in his new position with the firm. Scheffel Boyle has been a member and supporter of SIBA for over 12 years and is a regular participant in the organization’s events and educational programs for contractor members.

“I’ve always seen value in our membership to SIBA and look forward to more years with the association,” Siekmann said. “When we joined with Scheffel Boyle in October, it was an easy transition for us because their team was already heavily involved with SIBA. It’s been a good fit for us all.”

SIBA was established in 1945 and currently represents over 500 construction companies throughout Southern Illinois. As the largest regional contractor association in Illinois, the association is focused on providing value to its members through networking opportunities, safety training, physical and online tracking of commercial projects out for bid, and continuing education, among others. For more information on SIBA and the benefits of joining, visit their website at www.siba-agc.org.

Scheffel Boyle is recognized as the largest locally-owned accounting firm in Southwestern Illinois, and as one of the largest accounting firms in the entire St. Louis region. Their offices are currently located in Alton, Edwardsville, Belleville, Highland, Jerseyville, Columbia, Carrollton, Bartelso, and Bethalto. Established in 1924, their services include corporate, personal, and governmental tax, auditing, and accounting.

For more information about Scheffel Boyle, visit their website at www.scheffelboyle.com.

