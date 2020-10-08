Scheffel Boyle CPAs Announces Promotion Of 10 Professionals Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. EDWARDSVILLE – Scheffel Boyle CPAs is pleased to announce the recent promotion of 10 professionals throughout its seven offices. On behalf of our firm, we would like to wish all those who were promoted the best of luck in their new roles. Manager: Jenna Andres, CPA Lisa Bohnenstiehl, CPA Julie Graham, CPA Heather Clugson, CPA Supervisor: Article continues after sponsor message Garrett Hay, CPA Senior Accountant: Julia Billhartz Kyle Moist Semi-Senior Accountant: Sydney Boschert Alex Hoffmann, CPA Jessica Roman Scheffel Boyle’s offices are located in Alton, Edwardsville, Belleville, Highland, Jerseyville, Columbia, and Carrollton, IL. In business since 1924, their services include both corporate and individual tax, accounting, consulting, and assurance services. Print Version Submit a News Tip