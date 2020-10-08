Scheffel Boyle CPAs Announces Promotion Of 10 Professionals
EDWARDSVILLE – Scheffel Boyle CPAs is pleased to announce the recent promotion of 10 professionals throughout its seven offices. On behalf of our firm, we would like to wish all those who were promoted the best of luck in their new roles.
Manager:
Jenna Andres, CPA
Lisa Bohnenstiehl, CPA
Julie Graham, CPA
Heather Clugson, CPA
Supervisor:
Garrett Hay, CPA
Senior Accountant:
Julia Billhartz
Kyle Moist
Semi-Senior Accountant:
Sydney Boschert
Alex Hoffmann, CPA
Jessica Roman
Scheffel Boyle’s offices are located in Alton, Edwardsville, Belleville, Highland, Jerseyville, Columbia, and Carrollton, IL. In business since 1924, their services include both corporate and individual tax, accounting, consulting, and assurance services.