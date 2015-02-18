Scheffel Boyle is pleased to announce that 2015 will mark its 25th anniversary of being listed in the St. Louis Business Journal’s Book of Lists as one of the “Largest Accounting Firms” in the St. Louis area.

Scheffel Boyle has seen significant expansion over its 90 years in business, which has earned the firm a regular spot for the last 25 years on the annual CPA firm rankings for the Business Journal. With the growth that took place this past year, the firm climbed a few spots on the CPA list, rising from #13 in 2013 to #11 for 2014.

Dennis Ulrich, CPA and Managing Principal, said that Scheffel Boyle’s rankings on the lists are not as important as the positive effect any growth has on the firm and those they serve.

“We never grow just to grow. Any merger or acquisition has to be what is in the best interest of our clients, our staff, and the firm as a whole,” Ulrich said. “The growth we saw in 2014 made us a better team. We added some outstanding professionals to Scheffel Boyle over the last year and their expertise will help us improve the service we offer our clients and expand the level of expertise we have at our disposal within the firm.”

Scheffel Boyle is recognized as the largest locally-owned accounting firm in Southwestern Illinois, and as one of the largest accounting firms in the entire St. Louis region. Their offices are currently located in Alton, Edwardsville, Belleville, Highland, Jerseyville, Columbia, Carrollton, Bartelso, and Bethalto. Established in 1924, their services include corporate, personal, and governmental tax, auditing, and accounting.

For more information about Scheffel Boyle, visit their website at www.scheffelboyle.com.