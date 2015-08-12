EDWARDSVILLE – Scheffel Boyle is pleased to announce the recent promotions of 11 professionals throughout its nine offices.

“We enjoy seeing careers grow within our walls,” said Dennis Ulrich, CPA, Managing Principal. “It’s very gratifying to see our new recruits being mentored by senior staff who also started their careers here. Our team does a wonderful job motivating the younger employees while consistently encouraging professional development at all levels.”

2015 Promotions:

Supervisor: Lisa Winkeler, Highland Rob VonAlst, Bartelso Senior Accountant: Austin Tebbe, Edwardsville Article continues after sponsor message Semi-Senior Accountant: Chris Sobrino, Alton Tim Hall, Edwardsville Neil Kramper, Belleville Brett Heberer, Belleville Jamie Niermann, Belleville Sarah Kinkead, Highland Tyler Kunkelmann, Columbia Danielle Staples, Carrollton

Scheffel Boyle is recognized as the largest locally-owned CPA firm in Southwestern Illinois. In business since 1924, their services include corporate and individual accounting, tax, consulting, and assurance services. For more information about Scheffel Boyle, visit their website at www.scheffelboyle.com.

