Scheffel Boyle announces 11 promotions throughout offices
EDWARDSVILLE – Scheffel Boyle is pleased to announce the recent promotions of 11 professionals throughout its nine offices.
“We enjoy seeing careers grow within our walls,” said Dennis Ulrich, CPA, Managing Principal. “It’s very gratifying to see our new recruits being mentored by senior staff who also started their careers here. Our team does a wonderful job motivating the younger employees while consistently encouraging professional development at all levels.”
2015 Promotions:
Supervisor:
Lisa Winkeler, Highland
Rob VonAlst, Bartelso
Senior Accountant:
Austin Tebbe, Edwardsville
Semi-Senior Accountant:
Chris Sobrino, Alton
Tim Hall, Edwardsville
Neil Kramper, Belleville
Brett Heberer, Belleville
Jamie Niermann, Belleville
Sarah Kinkead, Highland
Tyler Kunkelmann, Columbia
Danielle Staples, Carrollton
Scheffel Boyle is recognized as the largest locally-owned CPA firm in Southwestern Illinois. In business since 1924, their services include corporate and individual accounting, tax, consulting, and assurance services. For more information about Scheffel Boyle, visit their website at www.scheffelboyle.com.
