EDWARDSVILLE – Scheffel Boyle is pleased to announce the recent promotions of 11 professionals throughout its nine offices.

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

“We enjoy seeing careers grow within our walls,” said Dennis Ulrich, CPA, Managing Principal. “It’s very gratifying to see our new recruits being mentored by senior staff who also started their careers here. Our team does a wonderful job motivating the younger employees while consistently encouraging professional development at all levels.”

 

2015 Promotions:

Supervisor:

Lisa Winkeler, Highland

Rob VonAlst, Bartelso

 

Senior Accountant:

Austin Tebbe, Edwardsville

 

Article continues after sponsor message

 

Semi-Senior Accountant:

Chris Sobrino, Alton

Tim Hall, Edwardsville

Neil Kramper, Belleville

Brett Heberer, Belleville

Jamie Niermann, Belleville

Sarah Kinkead, Highland

Tyler Kunkelmann, Columbia

Danielle Staples, Carrollton

 

 

Scheffel Boyle is recognized as the largest locally-owned CPA firm in Southwestern Illinois. In business since 1924, their services include corporate and individual accounting, tax, consulting, and assurance services. For more information about Scheffel Boyle, visit their website at www.scheffelboyle.com.

More like this:

Jun 13, 2023 - Madison County Auditor's Office Issues Official Financial Report For Last Year

4 days ago - SIUE Congratulates Newest SAFB Honorary Commander Class of 2025 Dr. Chris Gordon

2 days ago - EAC Holiday Show Features Artists From Seven Regional High Schools

Yesterday - Remington Noel is Future Electrician Already on the Right Path

Nov 9, 2023 - 'Be A Santa To A Senior' Program Brings Joy To Older Adults In Edwardsville

 