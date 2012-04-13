ALTON, IL- Scheffel & Company, P.C. was recently named “2012 Best in Business List-Best in Reliability" by St. Louis Small Business Monthly. Each month, the Business Monthly polls readers to identify the very best in a particular industry or area. Over 200 St. Louis area companies were nominated for this award and 24 made the list. Scheffel & Company, P.C. was only one of two accounting firms awarded this notable honor.

Scheffel & Company, P.C., an Independent Member of the BDO Seidman Alliance, is a regional Certified Public Accounting Firm with five offices in Illinois including: Alton, Edwardsville, Highland, Jerseyville and Carrollton. Scheffel & Company, P.C. was established in 1955 with accounting and business services at its core. Today, with over 70 employees, The Scheffel Companies specialties also encompass computer services and support, and investment and financial services. The “St. Louis Business Journal” ranks it as the 14th largest accounting firm in the St. Louis area. For additional information about Scheffel & Company, P.C. contact us at 618.465.4288 or visit us at www.scheffelpc.com.

