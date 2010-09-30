By VICKI BENNINGTON

Sue Webb and Denise Engelke are Scheffel & Company P.C.’s two newest employees.

Webb is the new marketing coordinator, serving the needs of the firm’s five locations. A Glen Carbon resident, Webb worked in pharmaceutical sales for several years, an occupation that involved a tremendous amount of public relations and marketing. After taking time to be a stay-at-home mom for her three children, Webb re-entered the workforce, now pleased to be representing Scheffel & Company.

“It’s a great company with a good reputation and long-standing tradition of excellence,” Webb said. “I’m excited to be marketing this firm.

“My job is to let people know about all of Scheffel’s outstanding services,” she added.

Webb attended Quincy University, earning a bachelor’s of arts degree in communications with an emphasis in public relations, and minors in both theology and art. Webb is also involved with various volunteer organizations that provide her the opportunity to give back to the community.

Denise Engelke, also of Glen Carbon, was recently hired as a staff accountant in Scheffel’s Edwardsville office. She has embarked on her “second career” after working for many years in the banking industry.

“I was always interested in financials while working in banking and knew what I was capable of, so I decided to go back to college to pursue accounting in January 2008,” Engelke said.

It just happened to be the same time two of her children were also in college. She earned not only a bachelor’s degree, but also a master’s degree in accountancy from Southern Illinois University Edwardsville in May.

“My husband was a pivotal force in my returning to school and my entire family was very encouraging,” she said.

Engelke is interested in all sides of accounting. She finds taxes fascinating and enjoys the many aspects of auditing.

“I’m happy to be given the opportunity to work at a large, respected firm like Scheffel,” she said. She will complete her Certified Public Accountant exams before the end of the year.

Scheffel & Company was established in Alton more than 50 years ago, and expanded to include offices in Edwardsville, Highland, Jerseyville and Carrollton, with more than 70 employees in all. Accounting and business services are still at its core, but the firm’s specialties also encompass computer services and support, and investment and financial services. The “St. Louis Business Journal” ranks it as the 14th largest accounting firm in the St. Louis area.

Photo on right: Denise Engelke, left, was recently hired as a staff accountant at Scheffel & Company P.C.’s Edwardsville office. Sue Webb, right, is the company’s new marketing coordinator for all locations.

