Auditions for "Stars of Tomorrow" Competition

Saturday, July 17th, Riverbend Community Center

200 W. Third, Alton, 9AM to 5PM

Contestants can begin line up at 8AM to begin

Registration forms and fee ($5)

First (100) competitors will audition before a panel of judges

Top Twenty Performers will be selected

 

Semi - Finals for "Stars of Tomorrow"

Saturday, July 24th 7-9pm

Alton Little Theater Showplace

Audience members and Professional Judges will vote to select Top Ten
Performers

Tickets are $10 and available at WBGZ and by Reservation 462-4515

 

Finals for "Stars of Tomorrow"

Saturday, July 31st, 7-9 pm

Alton Little Theater Showplace

Audience Members and Professional Judges will select Winner of Competition
and Award $500 Cash Prize and additional performances opportunities.

Tickets are $10 and avaiable at WBGZ and by Reservation at 462-6562

Additional information about the Competition is available at www.altonlittletheater.org

All proceeds from the competition will benefit the Teen Community Center and on-going community outreach programs sponsored by Alton Little Theater. All contestants will receive discounts on theater tickets and finalists will receive a free image consultation from fringe.salon and the opportunity to work with ten musical directors.

Please contact Lee Cox at 462-4515 or 531-3777 for photo opportunities and
interviews.

