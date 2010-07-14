Schedule for 'Stars of Tomorrow' Competition
Auditions for "Stars of Tomorrow" Competition
Saturday, July 17th, Riverbend Community Center
Get The Latest News!
Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.
200 W. Third, Alton, 9AM to 5PM
Contestants can begin line up at 8AM to begin
Registration forms and fee ($5)
First (100) competitors will audition before a panel of judges
Top Twenty Performers will be selected
Semi - Finals for "Stars of Tomorrow"
Saturday, July 24th 7-9pm
Alton Little Theater Showplace
Audience members and Professional Judges will vote to select Top Ten
Performers
Tickets are $10 and available at WBGZ and by Reservation 462-4515
Finals for "Stars of Tomorrow"
Saturday, July 31st, 7-9 pm
Alton Little Theater Showplace
Audience Members and Professional Judges will select Winner of Competition
and Award $500 Cash Prize and additional performances opportunities.
Tickets are $10 and avaiable at WBGZ and by Reservation at 462-6562
Additional information about the Competition is available at www.altonlittletheater.org
All proceeds from the competition will benefit the Teen Community Center and on-going community outreach programs sponsored by Alton Little Theater. All contestants will receive discounts on theater tickets and finalists will receive a free image consultation from fringe.salon and the opportunity to work with ten musical directors.
Please contact Lee Cox at 462-4515 or 531-3777 for photo opportunities and
interviews.
More like this: