Name: Scarlett Raelynn Kerpan

Parents: Jennifer and Nathan Kerpen of Edswardsville

Birth weight: 8 lbs 7 oz

Birth Length: 21 inches

Time : 11:04

Date: 11/5/2015

Hospital: OSF St. Anthony's

Siblings: Haley (18), Jacob (16), Dominik (10), Annaliese (8), Mackenna (4)

Grand parents: Richard Frank of Godfrey and Darla Carter of Wood RIver

 