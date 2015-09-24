GRAFTON – As summer ends and fall begins, the City of Grafton decided to bring back an old tradition and is hosting a Scarecrow Contest for residents and visitors to come and view at their leisure.

“Grafton use to have a scarecrow contest years ago and some of the folks in town told us how much fun it was,” said Andy Jackson, Treasurer of the Chamber of Commerce and Capt. Andy of Captain Andy’s Parasail in Grafton.

“So we are activating it again, it’s been a long time but I believe people will enjoy it.”

The contest, sponsored by the Grafton Chamber of Commerce and the City of Grafton, is eligible to all residents, businesses and groups in Grafton.

Though residents can display the scarecrows in their own yards, Grafton public property may be used with City’s approval.

Article continues after sponsor message

“There are a couple people that have gotten the scarecrows together, but I have been told there are several more in the works,” said Jackson. “This weekend will be a bigger unveiling of scarecrows, so we should see what happens. I’m looking forward to it.”

There will be a first place prize of $300 and second place prize of $200 for both Best Scarecrow and Best Display.

“We are hoping that the words gets out and it brings people to town to enjoy Grafton as they have all summer,” Jackson added.

All entries are due by Sept. 27, judging takes place on Oct. 4. Displays must be within Grafton City Limits. Entry forms are available at local businesses, Grafton Visitor Center, Post Office or www. Enjoygrafton.com.

Drop entry forms off at The Whole Scoop located at 222 E. Main St. in Grafton or e-mail to graftonchamber@gmail.com.

More like this: