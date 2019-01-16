HARDIN - The Calhoun Sheriff's Office received a report this week of a scam going around the area where criminals are asking for donations for police and firefighter associations.

"This is really sickening for people to use good causes like these to defraud innocent people," Calhoun Sheriff William Heffington said. "The Calhoun County Sheriff's Office wishes we could put more of these people in jail but most of them are calling from foreign countries and even when they are in the United States, there is very little chance to get enough evidence to prosecute them.

"The sheriff's office advised people to think twice when they receive these type of calls and realize there is a strong possibility it could be a scam if credit card information is solicited.

Article continues after sponsor message

The National Fraud Information Center says beware of organizations with names similar to legitimate groups and be suspicious of callers who offer to come to your home to pick up your contribution - legitimate charities don't do that.

The advice of the Fraud Information Center is to hang up and call the organization directly. That way, you know every penny is going to your local police or firefighters.

The other advice of the Fraud Center is if someone is pressuring you, get the caller's name and ask the organization to mail information about the charity if you are sincerely interested.

More like this: