TROY - The Troy Police Department has issued a scam alert concerning fake “Buy One Get One Free” Domino’s gift cards.

Residents in Troy and other nearby towns have been approached by a child who says he is selling gift cards to raise funds for his baseball team. People purchase the gift cards from him for $10 but soon realize the cards are fake. Authorities believe the child, who appears to be between 6 and 8 years old, is accompanied by an adult who is using him for the scam.

“The cards are being sold by a young juvenile white male, about 6 years old, who was last described wearing a dirty pink baseball uniform with a southern accent,” the Troy Police Department said in a Facebook post.

The child has been spotted going door to door and into office buildings to sell gift cards. Some people report seeing him with a woman driving a silver Audi. While the scam is an issue for residents in Troy and surrounding communities, most people have voiced concerns for the child rather than the money they lost.

The Troy Police Department asks people to contact them at 618-667-6731 if they see the child.

“It’s always a good idea to call the fundraiser businesses to see if gift cards are valid if you suspect any suspicious activity,” the department said.

