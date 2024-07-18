HIGHLAND — The Highland Police Department has issued a scam alert regarding a solicitation request from an entity identifying itself as the National Police Association. The solicitation, which has recently come to the department's attention, falsely suggests that the Highland City Council is involved in a petition to reinstate "Quality of Life Policing" in the city and requests donations to support this initiative, Highland Police Chief Carole Widman said.

Widman emphasized that neither the Highland City Council nor the Highland Police Department is affiliated with the National Police Association.

"Members of the Highland Police Department spotlight quality-of-life policing," Widman stated. "As the Chief of Police, I aim to ensure community policing remains at the forefront of our enforcement."

Article continues after sponsor message

The solicitation not only misrepresents the involvement of local authorities but also seeks financial contributions purportedly to ensure the continuation of quality-of-life policing to reduce crime.

Chief Widman advised residents to discard any such solicitations and to terminate any calls from individuals claiming to be law enforcement officers who ask for money.

"Members of the Highland Police Department will not call asking for money," Widman said. She also urged residents to research any organization thoroughly before making donations.

For any questions or concerns, residents are encouraged to contact the Highland Police Department at 618-654-2131 ext. 1.

More like this: