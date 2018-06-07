EDWARDSVILLE - The landscape service All Seasons Outdoor Solutions (ASOS) in O’Fallon has grown quickly since owner Sean Jentsch launched the new business in April. Aiding in his success has been the Metro East Illinois Small Business Development Center (SBDC) at Southern Illinois University Edwardsville

Jentsch is a Marine Corps veteran who was looking to give back to the community by offering his landscaping services, after gaining many years of experience working at golf courses and lawn care businesses. ASOS specializes in landscaping and lawn care services, and offers property maintenance. It is now accepting new clients.

ASOS services include, but are not limited to:

Landscaping

Patios

Walkways

Steps

Stonework

Water features

Fire pits

For Jentsch, landscaping is a way to meet new friends, work with the community and make the surrounding areas flourish, all while enjoying nature and staying active. SBDC Small Business Specialist Marti Guntren could tell Jentsch was a passionate and driven entrepreneur upon meeting him. Those qualities made the process of starting a business seem quick and effortless.

“Sean immediately impressed me with his work ethic and drive to get his business started,” Guntren said. “He has a clear vision and strong desire to do quality work, build relationships with his clients, and care for his business and equipment. I am thrilled that he has had such success from the very start.”

The SBDC provided Jentsch with the resources needed to start a small business, including registering his company, providing insurance referrals and networking with the City of O’Fallon, as well as recommending other resources for contracting.

“I couldn’t have done this without the SBDC and the help of Marti,” Jentsch said. “The one-on-one counseling was great, because I would get sent home with homework to get my responsibilities aligned.”

Jentsch appreciated always having someone there to answer his questions and guide him through the process, which gave him peace of mind.

ASOS’s goal for the future is to be a green operation. Reducing the business’s carbon footprint is an important mission for Jentsch’s company. He is concerned with anything that can harm individuals, families, pets and the environment. This goal will help move towards using propane, which is considered a clean-burning fuel, and will reduce greenhouse gases and other harmful emissions.

All Seasons Outdoor Solutions looks forward to providing landscaping services and lawn care any time of the year. For more information, contact Sean Jentsch at 618-558-9231 or asoslandscape@gmail.com or visit Facebook.

The Illinois SBDC for the Metro East assists start-up ventures like All Seasons Outdoor Solutions, as well as existing businesses headquartered in the nine-county region of Calhoun, Jersey, Madison, Bond, Clinton, St. Clair, Washington, Monroe and Randolph. It is funded in part through a cooperative agreement with the U.S. Small Business Administration, Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity, and SIUE as a service to Illinois small businesses.

By aiding entrepreneurs and companies in defining their path to success, the SBDC network positively impacts the Metro East by strengthening the business community, creating and retaining new jobs and encouraging new investment. It enhances the region’s economic interests by providing one-stop assistance to individuals by means of counseling, training, research and advocacy for new ventures and existing small businesses. When appropriate, the SBDC strives to affiliate its ties to the region to support the goals and objectives of both the SIUE School of Business and the University at large.

To learn about the SBDC, contact the IL SBDC for the Metro East at SIUE at (618) 650-2929.

