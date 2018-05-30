EDWARDSVILLE - The Illinois Metro East Small Business Development Center (SBDC) at Southern Illinois University Edwardsville will host a Spanish language workshop on Starting a Small Business in Illinois from 3-4:30 p.m. Thursday, June 28. The workshop will be held at the Fairmont City Library, located at 4444 Collinsville Rd. in Fairmont City.

It is free and open to all Latino entrepreneurs in the Metro East. Registration is open at https://conta.cc/2HRdxVq.

The workshop will focus on a variety of topics designed to instruct new business start-ups as well as individuals who have an interest in entrepreneurship. Topics will include:

Business planning

Business entity formation

Financing your startup

Registering your business

The Bank of Edwardsville and the Illinois SBDC for the Metro East at SIUE will be available to offer advice to entrepreneurs looking to start their business. The event is sponsored by State Farm Agent Tania Interian.

“This is an opportunity for Latino entrepreneurs to learn from the Illinois SBDC for the Metro East at SIUE on how to start a business,” said SBDC Director and experienced Small Business Counselor Jo Ann DiMaggio May. “This workshop is to assist Latino entrepreneurs. It is a great opportunity for them to learn about starting a business and the many resources available through the SBDC, SIUE, and the Department of Commerce.”

For more information on the Starting a Small Business workshop, call (618) 650-2929.

The Illinois SBDC for the Metro East at SIUE assists existing companies as well as new businesses headquartered in the nine-county Metro East region of Calhoun, Jersey, Madison, Bond, Clinton, St. Clair, Washington, Monroe, and Randolph. It is a no-cost service to the community supported by the U.S. Small Business Administration, Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity, and SIUE.

By aiding entrepreneurs and companies in defining their path to success, the SBDC network positively impacts the Metro East by strengthening the business community, creating and retaining jobs, and encouraging capital investment. It enhances the region’s economic interests by providing one-stop assistance to individuals by means of counseling, training, research, and advocacy for new ventures and existing small businesses. When appropriate, the SBDC strives to affiliate its ties to the region to support the goals and objectives of both the SIUE School of Business and the University at large. To learn how the SBDC can help your small business, contact the Illinois SBDC for the Metro East at SIUE at (618) 650-2929 or sbdcedw@gmail.com.

