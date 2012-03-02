ALTON, IL – March 2, 2012 – Jacoby Arts Center’s LIVE at Jacoby: Saturday Nights continues its lineup of quality talent and quality music with its next concert on Saturday, March 10. Anyone who has attended Jacoby’s live music concerts knows that the tradition that has been set of a truly one-of-a-kind musical experience certain to leave a memorable mark on one’s mind and soul. The intake of the upcoming performance by Jim Stevens will be no exception to this now legendary tradition.

Saxophonist Jim Stevens has a sound of soulful and unflinching brilliance. Taking cues from St. Louis' own David Sanborn along with many other jazz and rock woodwind artists, Stevens has developed his own unique sound.

At nine years old, Stevens was introduced to the saxophone, and the rest is history. By age 13, Stevens was playing with local bands and sitting in at jazz clubs throughout the St. Louis metro area. At 17, he was playing with St. Louis area big-name bands such as Ralph Butler, Bob Kuban, and was also playing with Southern Illinois University Edwardsville’s Concert Jazz Band.

Since completing his education, Stevens has played shows throughout the Midwest. His performances include at the Fox Theatre with nationally known bands including The Four Tops and The Temptations, as well as with performing with more regionally known bands such as Fluid Drive, Encore, 40 West, The Z-Band, and the Ralph Butler Band. Stevens has also recorded on albums with artists such as R. Scott Bryan (formerly of Sheryl Crow’s band), Peter Mayer, Javier Mendoza, and Pat Liston (Mama's Pride), to name just a few.

On March 10, the doors will open at 6 p.m.; Stevens will take the stage at 7. A cash beverage bar is available at each of Jacoby’s concerts, and the gallery is always open to concertgoers to enjoy during Jacoby’s live performances.

Tickets are on sale now for $10 each ($8 for Seniors 65+ or Students with valid ID) at the Center or through one of their outlets: Halpin Music, Jerseyville Public Library, and Wood River Public Library. You can also purchase them over the phone with a credit card by calling 618-462-5222.

Season tickets can also be purchased exclusively through Jacoby for $75 ($60 for Seniors 65+ or Students with valid ID; good for 12 admissions to any of their live music concerts.

Located at 627 East Broadway in Alton, Illinois, Jacoby Arts Center is open on Tuesdays-Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Sundays from 12 noon to 4 p.m., closed on Mondays. For more information, visit www.jacobyartscenter.org.

Jacoby Arts Center is a nonprofit organization whose mission is to foster the artistic development and economic success of artists, and to expand accessibility to the arts through programs that promote education, participation and exploration.

