SPRINGFIELD, IL – The Illinois State Fair continues its trek into the digital age! In 2016, the Illinois State Fair unveiled a new mobile app that allows fairgoers to customize their visit to the state fairgrounds. This year, the Illinois State Fair is offering an online payment option for gate admission, parking passes and mega passes with more features to be added as we approach the August fair. In addition to purchasing your tickets in advance, the Illinois State Fair will now have the option to scan those online purchases on your mobile phones at the gate.

“Technology is allowing the Illinois State Fair to evolve,” said State Fair Manager Kevin Gordon. “Scanning tickets is something we have been able to do at the Grandstand for a couple of years now, and we hope expanding this service to our twelve gates will be an added convenience for our fairgoers.”

In addition to purchasing parking and gate admission online, the Illinois State Fair will be moving its Mega Pass sales to this new online initiative. Mega Passes have always been available for purchase online through the state’s e-pay website, but that will no longer be available as of Friday, June 16. It’s important to note the Mega Pass purchase is only a gift certificate and must still be redeemed prior to use at the Emmerson Building where recipients must get a photo ID to accompany the pass.

Article continues after sponsor message

Here’s how it works. Go to www.eventsprout.com and click on Find Events. On the search bar at the top of the page, enter Illinois State Fair. Once you find and click on the Illinois State Fair listing you’ll be directed to a new page that lists all the items you can purchase online. Click the green Buy Tickets button underneath the picture at the top of the page to begin your purchase.

The tickets purchased online can be printed at home, if you still prefer a traditional paper ticket, or they can be scanned from your phone at the gate. Volunteers at each of the gates will be equipped with electronic scanners. Some of the larger gates will have additional lines to expedite those who have pre-paid for their gate admission and parking.

“This company has a long resume of work with fairs and festivals around the nation,” said Ag Director Raymond Poe. “Not only is this service offered at the county fair level, such as Lake County and Champaign County, but it’s a service that’s offered at music festivals, rodeos and sporting events. I’m happy to see our Illinois State Fair taking the next step in customer service and digital advancement.”

Another added convenience will be offered beginning July 1. Once again the Illinois State Fair is teaming up with a local retailer to make it easier for fairgoers throughout central Illinois to purchase discount admission tickets for the upcoming fair. Beginning July 1, discount admission booklets will be available for purchase at participating County Market grocery stores (Veterans Parkway, Carpenter Street, Monroe Street, 6th Street, Sherman, Chatham, Petersburg and Girard). These booklets are a great idea for any family, or a group of friends, who plan to attend the fair. One booklet provides eleven any day adult admissions to the 2017 Illinois State Fair for just $60, while supplies last. These booklets can also be purchased at the Emmerson Building on the state fairgrounds during business hours Monday – Friday, or by calling 217-782-0775.

New information is being added daily to the Illinois State Fair website and mobile app. You can learn more about the 2017 fair by connecting with us via social media:

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ILStateFair/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/ILStateFair

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/myilstatefair/

Don’t delay! Make your plans today to visit the Illinois State Fair August 10 – August 20 in Springfield, IL.

More like this: