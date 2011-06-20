175TH Anniversary Celebration Planned for September 17 & 18

(Grafton, IL – June 16, 2011) Imagine if you will a riverfront packed with manufacturing companies, mills, quarries, loading docks and riverboat traffic. This was the vision of James Mason when he purchased the land that is now Grafton, Illinois. Founded in 1836, Grafton will commemorate its 175th Anniversary this fall with a celebration of “175 Years on the Rivers” scheduled for Saturday & Sunday, September 17 & 18, 2011.

Article continues after sponsor message

Planning for the city-wide anniversary celebration has been underway for the past several months. The event will kick-off with a re-enactment of the Opening of the Great River Road on Saturday, September 17 at 9 a.m. Festivities will continue throughout the weekend with a full schedule of events, which includes: “Life on the River” land parade, memorial ceremony to honor veterans, patriotic boat parade, Grafton School Alumni Reunion, dog fetch & fish, car show, boat show, motorcycle show, historic displays, walking tours, Rendezvous Camp, craftsman demonstrations, kid’s activities, softball tournament, fireworks, merchandise vendors and food.

Mark your calendar and plan to celebrate “175 Years on the Rivers” in Grafton on Saturday & Sunday, September 17 & 18, 2011. For more information or a full schedule of events, go to www.EnjoyGrafton.com or call (618) 786-7000.

More like this: