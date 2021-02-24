ST.LOUIS – Save big on the Gateway Arch’s Tram Ride to the Top experience! On special value days in February, March and April, tram tickets are just $12 for adults and $8 for kids, a savings of $4 per ticket versus peak summer pricing.

Here’s another way to save even more on those special value Mondays, Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays: With the America the Beautiful National Park Pass, visitors can enjoy an additional $3 off their adult tram ticket. On a value day, an adult tram ticket is just $9 with the National Park Pass.

“Now is a great opportunity for residents in the bi-state area to visit America’s tallest monument and save on doing so,” said Gateway Arch Director of Operations Sarah Clarke. “In addition to saving on the tram ride, the re-imagined Museum at the Gateway Arch is always free. Plan a self-led tour before taking the Tram Ride to the Top, where you can view downtown St. Louis from 630 feet in the sky.”

Value pricing on tram tickets is available on select dates throughout the year. View the 2021 pricing calendar and see this year’s value days with the Gateway Arch’s online pricing guide at gatewayarch.com/buytickets.

COVID-19 Policies and Protocols

The Tram Ride to the Top experience has been modified to comply with COVID-19 policies and protocols – and the changes are receiving rave reviews from visitors. Families or visiting groups each get their own tram car. Significantly reduced capacity in the Arch observation deck allows groups or families ample space to social distance at the top. Each group or family also gets their own assigned observation deck windows to view the sights of downtown St. Louis and the Mississippi River.

The National Park Service requires face coverings for all Gateway Arch visitors ages 2 and up, with no exceptions. You can view the Arch’s health and safety policies and protocols at gatewayarch.com.

Visitor Reminders

It is strongly encouraged to purchase Tram Ride to the Top and Documentary Movie tickets in advance at gatewayarch.com/buytickets. Tickets can sell out early and often.

To purchase the America the Beautiful National Park Pass, visit usparkpass.com.

Visitors should arrive at the Arch at least 30 minutes ahead of their scheduled tram time. Entrance to the Gateway Arch Visitor Center and the Museum at the Gateway Arch is free.

Visitors to the Arch must enter the monument at the new glass west entrance, which faces the Old Courthouse. The Arch legs are exits only, providing great opportunities for photo ops with the Arch structure and direct access to the park grounds.

Gateway Arch National Park does not have designated on-site visitor parking. A list of parking locations near the park can be found at getaroundstl.com. Metered street parking is also available around the park.

About the Gateway Arch: The Gateway Arch is part of Gateway Arch National Park, located on the riverfront in downtown St. Louis. The Gateway Arch features the Tram Ride to the Top, the Museum at the Gateway Arch, Monument to the Dream documentary film, The Arch Store and Arch Café, and is open daily from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Programs and events at the park are made possible by the generous support of Jefferson National Parks Association, Gateway Arch Park Foundation and Bi-State Development. Most programs are FREE of charge and open to the public. For more information and to purchase tickets to the Tram Ride to the Top and Documentary Movie, visit gatewayarch.com.

