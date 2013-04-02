The Sierra Club, The Nature Institute and Great Rivers Land Trust are pleased to present Cabin Restoration Fest 2013, a family friendly fundraiser festival at Piasa Harbor Park on May 11, 2013 from 10am to 10 pm.The proceeds from the festival benefit the Cabin Restoration Project, a collaborative effort began in 2012 to renovate group camp cabinsin Pere Marquette State Park.

The festival’s activities will kick off from 10 am-3 pm with a 27 hole disc golf tourney, eco-friendly kids crafts, geo-caching (GPS treasure hunt), canoeing, hiking, bonfire and drum circle. Musical Guests Typsy Gypsy will perform from 3-6pm with Blu Skies taking the stage at 6:30. Chris’ River Market will provide Bar-B-Q and beverages for purchase throughout the day. Bring lawn chairs, drums hula hoops, or a blanket but please leave your coolers at home.

The Sierra Club and the Lost Weekend have invited campers to explore and enjoy the great outdoors by hosting their annual “Weekend in the Woods” events at Pere Marquette State Park’s group camps. The camps were built by the Civilian Conservation Corp in the 1930’s to provide work for the unemployed during the Great Depression and give visitors a place to stay at the park. Volunteers constructed more than 800 parks nationwide the Pere Marquette State Park lodge and group camps being part of this initiative.

Due to the generosity of Fischer Lumber Co and numerous private donations the group successfully completed their first project in October 2012 by renovating cabin #4 in Camp Ouatoga’s Unit 2. A team of volunteers is working closely with Pere Marquette State Park Site Superintendent Chris Hespen and has compiled a list of the cabins that are in immediate danger of being lost. Superintendent Hespen remarked that "The Upper Camps have created camp memories, environmental passions and outdoor education experiences for many decades. Nearly 80 years later, the Upper Camps of PMSP are still bringing constituency groups together. This time it is the Constituency Groups (the Sierra Club and The Nature Institute and the multitude of donors), giving back to the camps, assisting in the preservation of cabins for future generations. We would to thank the Sierra Club members, The Nature Institute members and those who have contributed to this effort".

Currently the group hopes to restore two additional cabins in 2013 at the cost of $1,500 each. The restoration project is totally dependent on the success of our fundraising. We hope you can join us for a fun filled day at Piasa Harbor Park located along the Great River Road’s at 10815 Lock Haven Road, Godfrey. Rain or shine come boat, bike or drive your way to the Cabin Restoration Fest 2013. Go to CabinRestorationFest.com to order tickets online. If you can’t join us on that date We are also welcoming additional sponsorships or donations, please contact Virginia Woulfe-Beile (618)462-6802 or Kevin Bennett (618) 46, You can make your tax-deductible donation payable to The Nature Institute (TNI Cabin Restoration Project) http://illinois.sierraclub.org/piasapalisades/.

