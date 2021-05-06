GRANITE CITY – Coolidge Junior High School 8th grader Savannah Kujawa was named the 2021 Clean Air Bookmark Competition Winner, as announced by the Madison County Green Schools Program.



Bailey Lutz from Madison County Building and Zoning presented Kujawa a certificate, Kindle Paperwhite and a $50 Visa gift card Thursday at Coolidge. Kujawa's bookmark was also printed with the winner's name, school, and design for distribution at Coolidge.

"I noticed that there were more battery-powered cars that did not put off as much toxins into the air that are bad for the environment, so I did half the bookmark about how the cars were in the past and how most of the cars are now," said Kujawa. "I was super excited when I found out and it's a great way to wrap up my time at Coolidge."

This annual contest is open to all schools enrolled in the Madison County Green School Programs. Students in kindergarten through 12th grade are eligible. Students are invited to design a bookmark that demonstrates the importance of clean air and its impact on living things—people, plants, or animals--in Madison County.

The contest is divided into four categories, each with its own theme:

Grades 6-8: Planes, Trains, and Cars! With words and images, students should focus on transportation and its impact on air quality. How do planes, trains, and cars affect the air that we breathe? What can be done to keep our air clean?

"I am very proud that Savannah won for her fabulous bookmark representing the theme of planes, trains and cars," said Terri Kunz, Coolidge Science Club Sponsor. "Savannah is a remarkable young lady involved In Student Council and Theatre. Congrats!"

Previous winners include Shelby Rainey in 2017 and Ryleigh Cousins in 2019. Ms. Kunz has been the Green School Coolidge Coordinator since 2015, and was named the Madison County Green Schools Coordinator of the Year in 2015-16.

For more information about Granite City School District #9, visit www.gcsd9.net.

