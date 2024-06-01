Savannah Hicks Of Glen Carbon Part Of Sam Houston State University Spring Grads
HUNTSVILLE, Texas (May 30, 2024) - The following area students received degrees during the 2024 Spring semester at Sam Houston State University.
HOMETOWN, STATE; NAME, DEGREE, MAJOR(S), HONOR(S) (if listed)
Glen Carbon, IL
Savannah Hicks, Bachelor of Science, Criminal Justice