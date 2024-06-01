HUNTSVILLE, Texas (May 30, 2024) - The following area students received degrees during the 2024 Spring semester at Sam Houston State University.

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

Article continues after sponsor message

HOMETOWN, STATE; NAME, DEGREE, MAJOR(S), HONOR(S) (if listed)

Glen Carbon, IL

Savannah Hicks, Bachelor of Science, Criminal Justice

 