HUNTSVILLE, Texas (May 30, 2024) - The following area students received degrees during the 2024 Spring semester at Sam Houston State University.

HOMETOWN, STATE; NAME, DEGREE, MAJOR(S), HONOR(S) (if listed)

Glen Carbon, IL
Savannah Hicks, Bachelor of Science, Criminal Justice