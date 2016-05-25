IHSA CLASS 4A COLLINSVILLE REGIONAL SEMIFINAL

ALTON 8, COLLINSVILLE 1: Savannah Fisher had a 2-for-4 day with a double and two RBIs and Brittany Roady conceded an earned run on four hits while striking out seven as Alton took their record to 25-7 on the year with an 8-1 win over Collinsville in an IHSA Class 4A Collinsville Regional semifinal game at Collinsville Sports Complex Tuesday.

The Redbirds will take on O'Fallon, who eliminated Belleville West 2-0 in Tuesday's other semifinal game, at noon Friday with a trip to the Normal Community Sectional next week on the line; the winner will meet the Edwardsville Regional champ at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday at Collinsville Sports Complex in a semifinal match. The Kahoks were eliminated at 10-22.

The Redbirds scored four times in the first two innings and added a solo run in the fourth and three in the fifth to run out winners; they took advantage of six Kahok errors for the win.

Miranda Hudson went 2-for-4 with two RBIs for AHS, with Sydney Hartman 1-for-4 with a triple and RBI, Bronte Fencel 1-for-3 with a RBI, Katelyn Presley 1-for-3, Tami Wong 1-for-4 and Taylor Herrin 1-for-3.

