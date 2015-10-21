Those who drive out into or by Savannah Crossing Subdivision in Glen Carbon will notice a whole lot of work going on at the moment.

There is an extension of a road out to the Eastern end of Savannah Crossing and a whole new loop of road with additional 44 lots for sale.

“This is Phase 3 of the development and we will probably have five or six phases,” Rob Schmidt, a spokesperson for R.L.P. Development said. “We have been putting in the storm sewers and water sanitary sewer system and making sure all the infrastructure is in place and properly graded prior to having the lots for sale.”

Schmidt said for those interested in learning more about the next development, they could go to www.rlpdevelopment.com/subdivisions and pull up Glen Carbon and it shows the overall plan for the subdivision.

“It is a beautiful subdivision,” Schmidt added. “It is affordable and gives people an opportunity to live in the Edwardsville/Glen Carbon area at a reasonable cost.”

Schmidt said many of the homes get into the $225,000 range in Savannah Crossing, but he expects some of the homes in the next phase will push $300,000-plus and bring up the value of the existing properties.

He added that as Savannah Crossing creeps out, it gets closer and closer to Ebbetts Field, where home are more in the $500,000 mark. At the end of where Phase III is going, the Edwardsville YMCA is clearly visible and is also closer than other outlets in the subdivision, across the field.

“It’s a vision that empty nesters can move to this subdivision or young professionals and afford to live in Edwardsville/Glen Carbon and close proximity to St. Louis,” said Schmidt. “Downtown St. Louis is only 20 minutes away from Savannah Crossing.”

Also adjacent to the subdivision is a connection of the Madison County bike trail.

“Madison County has done a wonderful job with the bike trails and given us a license to tie to it and put a parking lot next to the bike trials,” Schmidt said. “It is just a another wonderful amenity.”

By the first part of November, Schmidt said he expects lot sales to begin.

He praised Bob Plummer for operating such a class operation within R.L.P. Development.

“I work for a wonderful company and wonderful family,” he said. “Mr. (Robert) Plummer allows all this to take place. He has remarkable vision and under his leadership we have developed several quality subdivisions. I grew up in Edwardsville and I never envisioned it becoming what it is today.”

When he drives out of town, Schmidt said he always hears about Edwardsville.

“There is no other place I would want to live,” Schmidt said. “This is a wonderful community. The Edwardsville School District is a great school district. There is no other place I would want to live. I think it is just a good combination of everybody involved. It makes my job of selling lots easy.”

