COLLINSVILLE - Sophomore striker Savanhna Khammanyvong scored in the 54th minute as Granite City opened its new season with a 1-0 win over Collinsville Tuesday night at Kahok Stadium.

The Warriors' defense was solid throughout, not allowing many chances for the Kahoks, and when Collinsville had opportunities, the defense was there to thwart the chance. The best chance came late when Megan Jeremias was sent down the left flank, but her shot went over the top of goal.

Khammanyvong's goal came in the 54th minute when she was sent down the left side after the Warrior defense won a ball, came in and took a shot that deflected off goalie Addy Johnson's hands and into the net to give Granite the only goal of the match.

Article continues after sponsor message

Collinsville's defense was also solid, not allowing very many chances, especially in the first half, but the Warriors were able to come up with the goal that gave them the three points.

The Warriors open their season at 1-0-0 and next play against Naperville Central in the Metro Cup showcase Saturday at Bob Goalby Field on the Belleville West campus in an 11:15 a.m. kickoff, then play their home opener Mar. 21 against West in a 6:30 p.m. start. The Kahoks are now 0-1-1, after a goalless draw at Waterloo on Monday night, and play at Chatham Glenwood on Saturday at 6 p.m., then are at Edwardsville on March 21 in a 6:30 p.m. start.

More like this: