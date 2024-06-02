ALTON - Junior striker Savanhna Kammanyvong had another successful year with the Granite City High girls soccer team, scoring 10 goals and adding 19 assists for the Warriors for 39 points, and formed a powerful one-two scoring punch with Maddie Vasiloff that helped the Warriors go on to an 11-6-4 season. The girls' season ended on May 18 in a 1-0 loss to Edwardsville in an IHSA Class 3A regional final at Alton's Public School Stadium.

Savanhna is a Female Athlete Of the Month for Granite City High School.

The Warriors had several good opportunities, especially in the second half against the flow of play when the Tigers were controlling the match. Despite the loss, Kammanyvong and here teammates have plenty to be proud of for this season. And in her post-match interview, she gave credit to her teammates for her success.

"I feel pretty good," Kammanyvong said "I couldn't have done it without the support of my teammates, especially the seniors. Being here with them for my last three years with them is really a lot. Our team is really, really strong, and I love working with them."

Kammanyvong also agreed that Granite's vast soccer tradition, one that goes back 50-plus years, is still strong as ever.

"Yes," Kammanyvong said "Can't wait to go into the next high school season with them."

Kammanyvong felt that her highlights of the year were the 11 wins the Warriors had, along with some other great memories.

"Yeah, definitely all the wins," Kammanyvong said, "and definitely my assists; couldn't have done it without the girls giving us all the balls. We're really strong on goal scoring."

And although the Tigers took the win and advanced to a sectional matchup with O'Fallon on May 21, the Warriors still had their chances, and played well.

"I feel like my team just tried the best that they could," Kammanyvong said, "all the way down to the last seconds"

Kammanyvong has her senior season left, but will be working hard throughout the high school off-season, playing club soccer and getting ready for her senior campaign.

Asked about next season, she said: "Definitely work for the summer," Kammanyvong said. "I have another club season left, so I'll be working during the fall and winter, and then, come back for one last year. I am just really proud of my girls for working hard to the end."

Again, congrats to Savanhna on her Female Athlete Of the Month honor.

