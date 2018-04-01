BETHALTO - A little rain couldn’t keep the Village of Bethalto from gathering for some family fun during the annual Rotary Club and Lifebrook Church Easter Fair and Egg Hunt Saturday morning at Central Park.

The fair included lunch, face painting, bounce houses, and prizes provided by Lifebrook Church in addition to the egg hunt sponsored by the Rotary Club of Bethalto.

Prizes included Amazon Fire tablets, bikes, and other grand prizes for the egg hunt.

