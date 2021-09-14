MONDAY, SEPTEMBER 13 SPORTS ROUNDUP

BOYS GOLF

SATURDAY'S RESULT

CROW FINISHES IN TIE FOR SECOND, THREE TIGERS FINISH IN TOP TEN AS EDWARDSVILLE WINS CRAIG DIXON INVITATIONAL: Sophomore Carter Crow finished in a tie for second place, while two other golfers made the top ten as Edwardsville won the Craig Dixon Invitational tournament this past weekend in Mattoon.

The Tiger shot a two-day total of 609 to win the event, with Aurora Marmion Academy coming in second with a score of 627. Breese Mater Dei Catholic was third at 633, Pekin finished in fourth with a 635 and Vandalia rounded out the top five with a 638.

Carter Stevenson of Pekin won the individual title with a total of 146, once shot better than Crow and Mater Dei's Carter Goebel, who both had a 147, but Crow won second place on a tiebreak. Ryan Suhre was eighth with a 151, Mason Lewis came in ninth with a 152 and Joe Chiarodo shot a 165 for the two days.

BOYS SOCCER

MARQUETTE CATHOLIC 4, GRANITE CITY 0: Dre Davis had a brace (two goals) and Logan Roach and Kenny Rupp also scored as Marquette took all three points on the road by scoring all of its goals in the second half in a win over Granite City at Gene Baker Field.

Cody Miller had three assists on the evening, while Jack Keller had the clean sheet for the Explorers.

Marquette improves to 5-5-1, while the Warriors are now 5-4-0.

LEBANON 3, STAUNTON 1: Kevin Fertag, Derrick Johnson and Dominic Roma all scored for Lebanon as the Greyhounds won on the road at Staunton's park.

Matthew Sievers, assisted by Ethan Sharp, scored the only goal for the Bulldogs, while Grant Neuhaus had three saves in goal.

Lebanon is now 3-2-0, while Staunton goes to 2-6-0.

GIRLS GOLF

MARQUETTE CATHOLIC 160, FATHER MCGIVNEY CATHOLIC 177, CIVIC MEMORIAL 206, ROXANA 206: Audrey Cain shot a one-over-par 36 for nine holes to win the medal for Marquette in their win in a quadrangular meet at Spencer T. Olin Golf Course at Gordon Moore Park.

Besides Cain, Ava Bartosiak and Clancy Maag each shot a 41 for the Explorers, while Lilly Montague fired a 42 and Karly Reiter shot a 50.

Julia Stobie led the Griffins with a 40, while both Paige Yasitits and Ellie Hyten each shot a 43, Grace Stanhaus had a 51, Macy Smith fired a 53 and Kendall Reichmann shot a 55.

Leading the Eagles was Madeline Woelfel, who had a 46, with Emily DeClue firing a 50, Payton Whaley had a 53, Jayna Hailey shot a 57, Sydney Moore came up with a 60 and Peyton Phillips shot a 64.

Reagan Lynn led the way for the Shells with a 43, while Sydney Watts shot a 48, Ava Strohmeier came up with a 49, McKaela Brown fired a 66, Brielle Griffin had a 67 and Peyton McBride shot a 73.

MASCOUTAH 174, JERSEY 198: Sophia Florek was the medalist with a four-over-par 39 as Mascoutah won a Mississippi Valley Conference dual meet over Jersey at The Orchards Golf Course.

Jerra LaPlant led the Panthers with a 46, while Bria Tuttle fired a 49, Madi Darr came up with a 50, Emma Breitweiser shot a 52, Lindsay Duggan had a 57 and Miranda Raymond shot a 67.

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

ALTON 25-25, CAHOKIA 19-17: Alton carried over the momentum of its third place finish in their invitational tournament over the weekend in a sweep at Cahokia.

Ella Artis had an assist for the Redbirds, with Grace Carter coming up with a kill and a block, Audrey Evola had 16 points, five aces and two assists, Taylor Freer had five points, an ace, four kills, two blocks and 14 assists, Payton Olney served up five points, Reese Plont had a point, four kills, a block and an assist, Renee Raglin came up with four kills and two blocks, Taryn Wallace had three kills and Alyssa Wisniewski had three points and three kills.

Alton improves to 6-4, while the Comanches are now 1-7.

RAYMOND LINCOLNWOOD 25-25, CARLINVILLE 21-23: Lincolnwood held off Carlinville in a tightly-contested match at Carlinville's Big House.

Both Hannah Gibson and Jordyn Loveless had thee kills for the Cavaliers, while Melanie Murphy had three points, two kills and a block, Addie Ruyle had six points and two aces, Catie Sims came up with three points, an ace and a kill, Jill Slayton had two points, an ace, four kills and an assist, Isabella Tiburzi had two points, an ace, three kills and 15 assists and Ella Walker had two points, an ace and four kills.

The Lancers are now 5-0, while Carlinville falls to 2-5.

CIVIC MEMORIAL 25-21-25, ROXANA 21-25-19: CM bounced back from their first loss of the season to Triad in the final of the Alton Invitational over the weekend to win over Roxana in a three-set thriller at the CM gym.

Lily Daughtery had 14 kills for the Shells, while Abby Gehrs had 10, C.J. Ross had 29 assists, Kaylyn Dixon came up with 16 digs, while Bailey Hill had 13 and Genna Pruitt had 12, Peyton Petit had three blocks, with Daughtery coming up with two, Hill served up three aces and Ross served 12 points, and Hill eight.

The Eagles are now 14-1, while Roxana goes to 6-5.

JERSEY 18-25-25, PIASA SOUTHWESTERN 25-16-19: Jersey came off its good showing in the East Alton-Wood River Invitational over the weekend with a three-set win at Southwestern.

Kari Krueger had an ace, nine kills and five digs for the Panthers, while Dani Long had nine kills, an assist, two blocks and two digs, Brooke Anderson had 21 assists and four digs and Kendal Davis had eight digs, an ace and two kills.

Jersey is now 6-4, while the Piasa Birds fall to 3-6.

SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 11 SPORTS ROUNDUP

BOYS CROSS COUNTRY

BELLEVILLE WEST INVITATIONAL

KOTZAMANIS IS ALTON'S TOP RUNNER AS REDBIRDS FINISH SECOND IN BELLEVILLE WEST INVITATIONAL, KAHOKS ARE THIRD WITH TWO RUNNERS IN TOP TEN, WARRIORS SEVENTH: Christian Kotzamanis was the top runner for Alton as the Redbirds came in second at the Belleville West Invitational meet Saturday.

Mascoutah won the meet with 61 points, with the Redbirds second at 82 points, Collinsville. with two of their runners in the top ten, came in third at 83 points, the host Maroons were fourth with 87 points, Waterloo came in fifth at 104 points, Columbia was sixth with 128 points and Granite City was seventh with 141 points.

Joe Schwartz of Waterloo was the individual winner with a time of 15:32.8, with Mascoutah's Lance Miller second at 16.14.7, Collinsville's Trey Peterson was third with a time of 16:33.7, Noah O'Renic of Belleville West came in fourth with a time of 16:42.4, Sam Lajoye of the Indians was fifth at 17:02.8, the Kahoks' Andrew Gonski was sixth at 17:06.2, Mascoutah's Andrew Latham was seventh at 17:15.5, Justin Witt of Waterloo came in eighth also at 17:15.5, the Maroons' Noah Stuckel was ninth at 17:20.1 and Thomas Crossley of Columbia rounded out the top ten at 17:21.9.

Kotzamanis was the Redbirds' leader with a time of 17:28.7, while Jonathan Krapfka came in at 17:32.4, Victor Humphrey had a time of 17:38.0, River Wrishnik was clocked in 17:41.0, Alex Macias had a time of 17:50.4, Noah Gallivan came in at 17:58.5 and Parker Mayhew had a time of 18:22.8.

Besides Peterson and Gonski, Collinsville had Brock Cunningham timed in 17:23.2, Evan Heintz came in at 18:27.3, Alejandro Mendoza had a time of 19:15.4 and Dylan Meek came in at 21:30.0.

Aidan Harris led the Warriors with a time of 17:41.7, with Sam Yeager came in at 17:47.6, Daniel Wilson had a time of 18:42.4, Ethan Beatty's time was 19:37.3 and Leighton Cohea was in at 19:41.4.

Among the individuals, Piasa Southwestern had Garrett Beuttel in at 19:25.1, Dylan Cato had a time of 22:15.1 and Christopher Stucker came in at 22:17,5. Valmeyer's Harrison Miller led the Pirates with a time of 18:41.6, with Hoerr Oscar coming in at 18:46.8, Trent Hooker had a time of 19:29.1 and Uli Espinoza was clocked in 22:08.5.

BOYS SOCCER

GRANITE CITY 2, ALTON 1: Cade Bobbitt's brace (two goals) were enough for Granite to take the three points over the Redbirds at Gene Baker Field.

Caden Hibbets had an assist for the Warriors, while izzak Cell and Victor Mendez shared the win in goal.

Granite is now 5-3-0, while Alton is 0-7-0.

TRIAD 6, MARYVILLE CHRISTIAN 0: Ethan Dudley, Carter Neu, Cameron Ramirez, Jake Stewart, Tobey Suter and Roger Weber all found the back of the net as Triad won at home over Maryville Christian.

Charlie Genteman, Gibson Hunt, Porter Reynolds, Stewart, Tanner Vosholler and Wilson all assisted on the Knights' goals, while Max Rader stopped two Lions' shots as he and David DuPont shared the clean sheet.

Triad is now 6-0-1, while Maryville is 0-3-0.

CBC 1, COLLINSVILLE 0: Nate Tebeau's first half strike was the only goal of the game as CBC won at Kahok Stadium.

Dominic Bartoni assisted on the goal, while Sean Stenger had two saves in recording the clean sheet.

The Cadets are now 4-0-0, while the Kahoks go to 4-3-2.

In another game on Saturday, Edwardsville and Marquette Catholic drew 1-1 at Gordon Moore Park.

FRIDAY'S RESULT

WESTWOOD BAPTIST ACADEMY (POPLAR BLUFF, MO.) 10, MISSISSIPPI VALLEY CHRISTIAN 2: Cameron Golike and Drew Gaworski both scored as MVCS fell to Westwood Baptist in Poplar Bluff, Mo. on Friday.

The Warriors are now 0-5-0, and face Christian Acadamy of Greater St. Louis on the road on Tuesday, with a 4:30 p.m. kickoff.

GIRLS CROSS COUNTRY

BELLEVILLE WEST INVITATIONAL

LILLIAN HARRIS IS TOP RUNNER FOR GRANITE AS WARRIORS PLACE FIFTH AT BELLEVILLE WEST INVITATIONAL: Lillian Harris was the top runner for Granite City as the Warriors finished fifth in the Belleville West Invitational on Saturday.

Waterloo won the team championship with 26 points, with Mascoutah in second with 46 points, the host Maroons were third at 70 points, Columbia was fourth at 102 points and Granite placed fifth with 130 points.

Harris' time for the Warriors was 22:15.7, with Madison Tanksley coming in at 24:08.1, Lydia Harris had a time of 25:32.6, Rowan Wallace was clocked in 29:13.5 and Sophia Boone was in at 29:31.0.

Among the individual runners, Collinsville had Selah Hart coming in at 23:07.3, and Audrey Cummins was clocked in 24:07.2. Valmeyer had Peyton West coming in at 23:21.4 and Vest Jordan in at 31:54.4. Piasa Southwestern had Emily Lowis coming in at 24:39.1 and Laina Wilderman in at 27:11.4.

GIRLS SWIMMING

EDWARDSVILLE WINS TWO EVENTS, TAKES CAPITAL CITY INVITATIONAL MEET: Edwardsville's girls swimming team won two events and came in second in other events to win the Capital City Invitational meet Saturday in Springfield.

The Tigers won the meet with 280 points, with Normal University High second with 277 points, O'Fallon was third with 202 points, Chatham Glenwood came in fourth with 160 points, Charleston was fifth with 112 points, Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin Catholic was sixth with 95 points, in seventh place was Normal University Laboratory at 80 points, host Springfield High was eighth with 76 points, Petersburg Porta was ninth with 55 points and Springfield Lutheran rounded out the top ten with 16 points.

Springfield Southeast came in 11th with 12 points, Jacksonville was 12th with seven points and Lincoln was 13th with a single point.

The Tigers got out of the blocks very well with a win in the 200-yard medley relay, as the team of Pera Onal, Karis Chen, Ava Whittaker and Maddie Milburn won the race with a time of 1:57.20, while the team of Emily Moody, Henley Mason, Grace Sponeman and Chloe Harrison was seventh at 2:11.45. Lia Kampwerth placed second in the 200-yard freestyle with a time of 2:09.41, while Milburn was fourth at 2:09.70 and Mason came in seventh at 2:12.72. Onal was fourth in the 200-yard individual medley with a time of 2:28.68, while Moody came in ninth at 2:38.41.

Milburn won the 50-yard freestyle with a time of 26.43 seconds, with Whittaker coming in second in the 100-yard butterfly at 1:02.05, while Sponeman was eighth at 1:09.40. Whittaker also placed second in the 100-yard freestyle at 57.97 seconds, with Harrison seventh at 1:01.08 and Kampwerth eighth at 1:02.18. Moody came in third in the 500-yard freestyle with a time of 6:11.60, with Chen placing fifth at 6:20.61. Edwardsville's team of Whittaker, Kampwerth, Onal and Milburn were second in the 200-yard freestyle relay, coming in at 1:47.44, with another team of Harrison, Moody, Ximena Gonzalez and Simone Myers coming in eighth at 1:58.77.

Mason came in fifth in the 100-yard backstroke with a time of 1:09.29, while Sponeman was eighth at 1:11.04 and Harrison 10th at 1:13.28. Chen finished second in the 100-yard breaststroke, with a time of 1:14.55, while Onal was third at 1:16.50. In the 400-yard freestyle relay, the team of Kampwerth, Sponeman, Mason and Chen came in second at 4:09.24, with another team of Sylvia Knolhoff, Sam Hangsleben, Gonzalez and Myers placed 12th at 4:51.86.

