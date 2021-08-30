SATURDAY, AUGUST 28 SPORTS ROUNDUP

BOYS SOCCER

METRO CUP

EDWARDSVILLE 3, MASCOUTAH 0: Chris Aguwedu, Patrick Beatty and Gavin Walls all scored goals as Edwardsville swept its three games in the Metro Cup with a win at Mascoutah on Saturday afternoon.

The Tigers are now 3-0-0 on the young season, while the Indians go to 2-1-0.

CIVIC MEMORIAL 9, MT. VERNON 0: Bryce Davis had a hat trick, Parker Scottberg and Lucas Ambrose each had a brace (two goals) and Justin Banovz and Brayden Zyung also scored as CM won over Mt. Vernon at Columbia.

Scottberg added three assists, while both Davis and Robbie Kitzmiller each had two assists and Caleb Butler and Zyung each had an assist for the Eagles.

Ryan Hailey and Tommy Stubhart both shared the clean sheet in goal.

CM is now 3-0-0, while the Rams fall to 1-2-0.

In other Metro Cup scores from the final day of competition, Highland defeated Carterville 5-0 and Springfield won at Columbia 3-2. Other games played were Father McGivney Catholic against Freeburg at Belleville Althoff Catholic, Alton playing at Althoff and Breese Central against Marion at Althoff, but scores were not available at press time.

REGULAR SEASON

JERSEY 6, LEBANON: The Jersey varsity soccer team defeated Lebanon on the road, 6-1. Teamwork at its finest; Zach Wargo - 2 goals and 3 assists, Drake Goetten - 1 goal, Hunter Herkert - 1 goal, Alex Hubbell - 2 goals and 2 assists, Dax Goetten - 2 assists.

GRANITE CITY 1, BREESE MATER DEI CATHOLIC 0: Elliott Boyer's first half strike, assisted by Cade Bobbitt, was the only goal of the match as Granite City took all three points on the road at 10-man Mater Dei.

Quin Rackers of the Knights was sent off during the match with a straight red card, while Izaak Cell recorded the clean sheet for the Warriors.

Granite is now 3-1-0, while Mater Dei drops to 1-3-0.

CHATHAM GLENWOOD 3, COLLINSVILLE 2: In a match played at Blackburn College in Carlinville, Aiden Hensler and Adam Reiniger both found the back of the net as Collinsville lost their first match of the season to Glenwood.

Trey Peterson had an assist for the Kahoks, while Jackson Parrill had four saves in goal.

The Titans are now 1-1-0, while Collinsville goes to 1-1-1.

ROCHESTER 3, MARQUETTE CATHOLIC 1: Dre Davis scored the only goal of the match for Marquette in their loss on the road at Rochester.

Preston Stork didn't record a save in goal for the Explorers.

Marquette is now 0-3-0 in the young season.

CARLINVILLE 4, ATHENS 1: Trieton Park had a brace (two goals), while Keegan Lynn and Levi Yudinsky also found the back of the net as Carlinville maintained its 100 percent record with a win over Athens at home.

Jack Goby, Jack Rives and Tyler Summers all had assists for the Cavaliers, while Will Meyer made four saves in goal to help give Carlinville the three poitns.

The Cavvies are now 4-0-0, having outscored their opponents 22-3 thus far.

BOYS CROSS COUNTRY

MASCOUTAH KICKOFF

FORSYTHE FINISHES 11TH AS REDBIRDS COME IN FOURTH AT MASCOUTAH KICKOFF: Dylan Forsythe was the top Alton runner, coming in 11th place as the Redbirds finished fourth at the Mascoutah Kickoff meet on Saturday.

Article continues after sponsor message

Belleville Althoff Catholic won the meet with 88 points, with Freeburg second with 106 points, the host Indians were third with 111 points, the Redbirds came in fourth at 114 points, Breese Mater Dei Catholic was fourth at 147 points, fifth place went to Waterloo with 148 points, Steeleville came in seventh with 160 points, Nashville was eighth with 217 points, Father McGIvney Catholic was ninth with 252 points and Trenton Wesclin rounded out the top ten with 261 points.

Columbia came in 11th with 288 points, Red Bud was 12th with 312 points, Okawville was 13th with 350 points, in 14th place was Marissa with 361 points, Breese Central was 15th with 363 points, Hamilton County was 16th with 424 points and East St. Louis was 17th with 464 points.

Forsythe was the Redbirds top runner, coming in with a time of 17:43, while Simon McClure had a time of 17:45, Victor Humphrey came in at 18:06, Christian Kotzamanis had a time of 19:00 and John Krafka's time was 19:19.

Riley Strack led the Griffins with a time of 18:56, while Evan Rybak came in at 19:19, Liam Boaving had a time of 19:59, Galen Kohlbrecher had a time of 20:35 and Nolan Shearer came in at 21:13.

Devonte Ellard led the Flyers with a time of 20:27, while Ladruis Estes came in at 23:05, Quinten Stepney had a time of 23:07, John Redmond's time was 23:13 and Jaylin Moore came in at 25:29.

FRIDAY

MVCS Girls Volleyball

MVCS GIRLS VOLLEYBALL



At Maryville

Overall Record 0-2 MAC 0-2

Mississippi Valley Christian School 15 22 20

Maryville Christian School 25 25 25

The Mississippi Valley Christian School girls varsity volleyball team

Kills MVCS—7; McKinzie Wright 3

Assists MVCS—7; Anna Gaworski 4, McKinzie Wright 3

Blocks MVCS—1; Audrey Crowe

Aces MVCS—7; Anna Gaworski 4

Digs MVCS 55; McKinzie Wright 22

Next Match: Tuesday, August 31st, 4:30, at Home vs. Heritage

MVCS BOYS SOCCER



FRIDAY

At Maryville

Overall Record 0-2 MAC 0-2

Mississippi Valley Christian School 0

Maryville Christian School 11

The Mississippi Valley Christian School boys varsity soccer team lost to Maryville Christian School, 11-0

Next Match: Tuesday, August 31st, 4:30, at Home vs. Heritage

If you have an item for the Sports Roundup, please E-mail the results and statistics to Dan Brannan at dbrannan@riverbender.com, or you may text the results to (618) 623-5930, and it will be used in that day's Riverbender.com/EdGlenToday.com Sports Roundup. We will accept both high school and junior high school results for the Sports Roundup.

More like this: