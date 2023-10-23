SATURDAY, OCTOBER 21 SPORTS ROUNDUP

BOYS SOCCER

IHSA PLAYOFFS

CLASS 2A REGIONAL FINAL

FRIDAY'S RESULT

TRIAD 6, HIGHLAND 1: Wyatt Suter led the way with a double brace (four goals), while Reed Heffren and Gibson Hunt also scored as Triad won over Highland to take the Effingham regional title.

Caden Lutz and Lance Stauffer assisted twice each for the Knights, while Braden Gilmore and Hunt also assisted. Courtlan Dellamano had three saves in goal.

It was the start of a big day for some of the Triad players, as they also serve as kickers for the football team, including Cory Warren, who kicked a game-winning 39-yard field goal in the dying seconds to defeat Collinsville 36-35 and officially clinch an IHSA playoff berth for the Knights.

Triad is now 20-1-1 and plays Freeburg, who won the Marion regional 4-1 over Carbondale, in the first semifinal at Freeburg Tuesday evening at 5 p.m. The Bulldogs finish their season 12-11-0.

SATURDAY'S RESULTS

In a Class 2A regional final at Civic Memorial's Hauser Field, Belleville Althoff Catholic defeated Mascoutah 3-0, while in the Class 3A regional finals, Adam Reiniger's 20th goal of the season allowed Collinsville to eliminate host Edwardsville 1-0, while at Belleville West. Jordan Beauchamp's 71st minute strike gave O'Fallon a 1-0 win over Belleville East in the final. The Panthers and Kahoks play on Tuesday in the Normal Community West sectional semifinal, currently set for 4:30 p.m. in Normal, but will be changed to a neutral site in the Metro-East area.

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

THURSDAY'S RESULT

In a girls volleyball match played on Thursday, Trenton Wesclin defeated Maryville Christian 25-13, 25-13.

