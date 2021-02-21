SATURDAY, FEBRUARY 20 SPORTS ROUNDUP

BOYS BASKETBALL

MASCOUTAH 58, JERSEY 45: Justin King's game-high 20 points were enough to lift Mascoutah over Jersey in a Mississippi Valley Conference game Saturday afternoon at Havens Gym.

The Indians led from start to finish, holding edges of 16-10, 33-22 and 46-29 before being outscored 16-12 in the final period in going on to the win.

Besides King, Mascoutah got 15 points from Darien Singleton, nine points from Cedric Rhodes, seven from Braden Bryant, five points from Jack Siebert and two points from Hunter Kehrer.

Andrew Kribs led the Panthers with 12 points, while Ian Sullivan added 11, C.J. Brunaugh had seven points, Trent Decker and Sam Larner had five points each, Edward Roberts had three points and Cole Spencer scored two points.

The Indians remain unbeaten at 5-0, while Jersey falls to 3-4.

VALMEYER 54, NEW ATHENS 40: Valmeyer led wire-to-wire in winning on the road at New Athens.

The Pirates led after one quarter 12-6, then took a 24-16 lead at the interval, extending it out to 41-29 at three quarter time, and outscored the Yellowjackets 13-11 in going on to the win.

Jacob Rowold had a big day for Valmeyer with 20 points, while Nathan Touchette added 14 points, Conor Greer had nine points, Jordan McSchooler had five points, Henry Weber had three points, Harry Miller had two and Ethan Rowe-Brown had a single point.

New Athens was led by Gannon Birkner's 16 points, while Mason Page and Andrew Wynn both had nine points, Codey Boone had three points, James Range scored two points and Gauge Birkner had a single point.

The Pirates are now 3-1, while the Yellowjackets fall to 0-2.

GRANITE CITY 80, FATHER MCGIVNEY CATHOLIC 41: Granite City raced out to a big halftime lead in going on to the win over McGivney at Memorial Gym.

The Warriors held leads of 19-11. 45-23 and 59-35 at the end of each quarter, then outscored the Griffins 21-6 in the final term to record the win.

Marcus Pepper's 15 points led five Granite players in double figures, with Damon Smith adding 13 points, Mark Yarborough scoring 11 points, Trevon Bond and Brian Hines had 10 points apiece, Maurion Baker had eight points, Marc-Kell Campbell added seven and Victor McGill came up with six points.

Jack Rodgers once again led McGivney, this time with 13 points, while Evam Schrage had nine points, Darren Luchetti had four points, both Andrew Dupy and Ashton Mersinger scored three points each and Jacob Huber had two points.

The Warriors are now 3-1, while the Griffins drop to 0-5.

BREESE MATER DEI CATHOLIC 60, METRO-EAST LUTHERAN 41: A.J. Smith led Metro-East with 16 points as the Knights lost their second straight game, falling to Mater Dei on the road.

DaMarcus Bean chipped in with 11 points, while Zion Tucker scored nine points, Champ Chipman had three points and Roderick Holmes had two points.

Mater Dei is now 2-0, while Metro-East drops to 4-2.

GREENVILLE 52, STAUNTON 23: Greenville led from wire-to-wire in picking up the win at Staunton.

The Comets led after one quarter 17-6, then took a 29-12 halftime lead, extending it out to 39-17, and outscored the Bulldogs 13-6 in the final quarter in going on to the win.

Frank Goss led Staunton with eight points, while Braden Buffington had six points, Cayden Silvester five and Jacob Futrell scored four points.

Greenville improves to 5-1, while the Bulldogs are now 1-4.

TRIAD 42, MARQUETTE CATHOLIC 41: Marquette got the shot they wanted near the end after Triad missed a pair of free throws 12 seconds from the end of regulation, but couldn't get it to drop as the Knights took a thriller at Rich Mason Gym.

The Explorers jumped out to a 13-11 lead at quarter time, then went to a 19-14 lead at the half. Triad came back and took a 28-26 lead after three quarters, with Marquette outscoring the Knights 15-14 as Triad escaped with the win.

Trey Moore led Triad with 13 points, while Reid O'Brian and Jake Stewart added six points each. Owen Williams led the Explorers with 25 points, while Kendall Lavender and Dre Davis added five points each.

Both schools are now 3-2 on the year.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

CIVIC MEMORIAL 79, WATERLOO 30: CM jumped out to a quick lead and didn't look back as the Eagles won at Waterloo.

CM led all the way throughout, having leads of 15-7, 40-18 and 68-25, outscoring the Bulldogs 11-6 in the final quarter in taking the win.

Kelbie Zupan led the Eagles with 20 points, while Tori Standefer adding 15 points, Olivia Durbin scoring 10 points, Claire Christeson had seven points, Harper Buhs and Ally Hardy scoring six points each, Maura Niemeier scored four points, Avari Combes and Hannah Meisner had three points apiece, Maya Tuckson and Jackie Woelfel came up with two points each, and Azia Ray scored one point.

Sam Lindhorst led Waterloo with 11 points, while both Natalie and Norah Gum each had eight points, Madison Dougherty had two points and Ellie Schwear had one point.

The Eagles are now 5-1, while the Bulldogs fall to 1-2.

CARLINVILLE 33, STAUNTON 26: Carlinville went on the road and led all the way through in getting a close decision over Staunton.

The Cavaliers led at the end of each quarter 13-7, 18-11 and 25-22, with the Bulldogs fighting back in the third, outscoring Carlinville 11-7. but the Cavvies won the fourth quarter 8-4 in going on to the win.

Gracie Reels was once again Carlinville's top scorer, this time with 13 points, while Jill Slayton chipped in 10 points, Addi Paul had seven points and Eryn Seal came up with three points.

Taryn Russell led Staunton with nine points, while Bri Gilmer, Brooke Kendall and Haris Legendre all had five points, and Caidy Tuetken had two points.

The Cavaliers are now 5-1, with the Bulldogs dropping to 1-4.

MARISSA-COULTERVILLE 54, EAST ALTON-WOOD RIVER 37: Marissa-Coulterville stayed undefeated in a road win at EAWR Memorial Gym.

The Meteors led from start to finish, holding leads of 16-8, 28-17 and 39-24, outscoring the Oilers in the final quarter 15-13 in going on to the win.

Bree Portz led Marissa with 21 points, with Emily Smith scoring 14 points, Olivia Quigley chipped in with six points, Grace Middendorf and Taylor Wyninegar had four points each and both Casey Daugherty and Emma Walker had two points each.

Karli Withers led EAWR with 14 points, while Mallory Martin had nine points, Emily Johnson had six points, Hannah Allen scored four points and both Mackenzie Cox and Makayla Quigley both had two points.

The Meteors go to 4-0, while the Oilers fall to 1-5.

JERSEY 59, MASCOUTAH 31: Jersey broke open a close game by outscoring Mascoutah 33-9 in the second half in going on to the win on the road.

The Panthers led after one quarter 11-7 and at halftime 26-22, but then took a 41-24 lead after three quarters, and then outscored the Indians 18-7 in the final term to win going away.

Chloe White led Jersey with 15 points, with both Boston Talley and Sally Hudson scoring 11 points each, Ryleigh Jones added eight points, Tessa Crawford six, Grace Myers five and Kate Jones three.

Sophia Loden led Mascoutah with 12 points, with Annie Beck adding six points, Casey Packler and Maya Singletary had four points each, Isabella Hart and Katie Schneider had two points apiece and Alysia Whiteside scored a single point.

The Panthers remain undefeated at 6-0, while the Indians are now 1-3.

PIASA SOUTHWESTERN 39, GILLESPIE 29: Southwestern jumped out to a big first half lead as the Piasa Birds went on to a South Central Conference win at Gillespie.

Southwestern led 15-9 after one quarter, 31-17 at halftime, and 35-24 at the end of the third, while the Miners held a 5-4 edge in the fourth quarter.

Korrie Hopkins again led the Birds, this time with 10 points, while Annie Gallaher chipped in nine points, Josie Bouillon and Rylee Smith had seven points each, and both Morgan Durham and Hannah Nixon scored three points each.

Keaton Link again led Gillespie, scoring eight points, while Mikala Hayes had seven points, Grace Bertolino scored six points, Hannah Barrett had four points, and both Sydney Bires and Emily Schoen had two points apiece.

Southwestern goes to 3-1, while the Miners are now 2-4/

HARDIN CALHOUN 48, KINCAID SOUTH FORK 43: Calhoun shot only 26 percent from the field, but held off South Fork in gaining the road win.

The Warriors took a 17-8 lead after one quarter, then led at halftime 30-21, but the Ponies rallied to lead 35-34 after the third quarter. Calhoun then outscored South Fork 14-8 in the final quarter to take a hard fought road win.

Colleen Schumann again led the Warriors, this time with a 16 point effort, while both Ella Sievers and Emily Clowers had eight points each, Lucy Kallal and Jaelyn Hill both had seven points each and Elly Pohlman had two points in the game.

The Warriors are now 3-3, while the Ponies drop to 1-5.

