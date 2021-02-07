SATURDAY, FEBRUARY 6 SPORTS ROUNDUP

BOYS BASKETBALL

JERSEY 68, PIASA SOUTHWESTERN 49: Andrew Kribs, who's buzzer-beating lay-in won the season opener the night before at Chatham Glenwood, led the way again for Jersey, as he scored 20 points in the Panthers' home-opening win over Southwestern at Havens Gym.

The Panthers led from coast-to-coast, taking a 21-14 advantage over the Piasa Birds after one quarter, extending it out to 41-28 at halftime and 59-35 at three-quarter time in going on to the win. Southwestern outscored Jersey 14-9 in the final quarter.

Krebs led the Panthers with his 20 points, while Ian Sullivan added 17 points, Edward Roberts added four points, Cole Spencer had three points, and Trent Decker had two points.

Charlie Darr led Southwestern with 15 points, while Carson Cooley, Brady Salzman and Addis Moore all had 10 points, and both Cole Schuchman and David Watkins had two points each.

Jersey is now 2-0 for the season, while the Birds fall to 0-2.

ROXANA 49, EAST ALTON-WOOD RIVER 43: Roxana bounced back from its season-opening loss at the buzzer the night before to Greenville to win a close and hard-fought decision over their backyard rival at EAWR Memorial Gym.

The Shells took a 13-12 lead after one quarter, but the Oilers came back to take a 20-15 halftime lead. Roxana cut the EAWR lead to 35-33 at the end of the third quarter, and outscored their rival 16-8 in the final quarter to take the win.

Evan Merritt led the way for the Oilers with 11 points, while Ryan Dawson added nine points, Andrew Oliger had eight points, and Ahmad Allen, Antonio Hardin and Spencer Slayden all had five points each.

Both teams are now 1-1 on the young season.

NOKOMIS 49. STAUNTON 26: Nokomis led all the way through in defeating Staunton in both teams' season opener at the Staunton gym.

The Redskins led from wire-to-wire, posting leads of 11-3, 23-11 and 37-14 at the end of each quarter in going on to the win.

Frank Goss led the Bulldogs with 10 points, with Cayden Silvester adding eight points, Jacob Futrell had four points, Sam Best scored three points, and Braden Buffington had one point.

Nokomis is 1-0 to start, while Staunton is 1-0.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

JERSEY 53, PIASA SOUTHWESTERN 44: Jersey won its second game in less than 24 hours as the Panthers went on the road to defeat Southwestern in the Piasa Birds' season opener.

Chloe White led the Panthers with 20 points, while Tessa Crawford added 15 points, Boston Talley scored six points, Sally Hudson added four points, both Ryleigh Jones and Grace Myers had three points each and Maggie Gorman had two points.

Rylee Smith led Southwestern with 17 points, while Korrie Hopkins had nine points, Josie Bouillon had seven points, Hannah Nixon added six points, Annie Gallaher had four points and Whitney Keith had one point.

Jersey advances to 2-0 while the Birds are 0-1.

ROXANA 53, EAST ALTON-WOOD RIVER 47: Roxana's girls team bounced back from a close loss in their opener the night before to take a close win over the Oilers at EAWR Memorial Gym.

EAWR held a 14-13 lead at quarter time, but the Shells took a 29-22 lead into the locker rooms at halftime, then extended the lead to 43-34 at the end of the third, going on to their first win of the season.

Olivia Mouser led the way for Roxana with 20 points, 12 of them in the second quarter, while Alyssa Luck added 10 points, Lexi Ryan had eight points and Macie Lucas added seven.

Emily Johnson led the Oilers with 14 points, while Hannah Allen added 11 points, Mallory Martin had 10, Karli Withers added seven points, Kayla Henkhaus had three points, and Amelia Plumb had two points.

Both the Shells and Oilers are 1-1 on the young season.

COLLEGE CROSS COUNTRY

COUGAR MEN FINISH SECOND, WOMEN THIRD IN MURRAY STATE INVITATIONAL: Former Edwardsville runners Roland Prenzler and Zach Walters both finished in the top ten, while Granite City's Chessy Nikonowicz came in 11th as the Cougars placed well in the Murray State Invitational cross country meet in Murray, Ky.

In the men's race, Prenzler finished in third with a time of 26:29.6, while Walters came in ninth, having a time of 26:57.7. Spencer Hielkema was 13th with a time of 27:12.0, Cameron Woodard came in 16th at 27:21.6, and Blake Paganos was 20th with a time of 27:45.7. Joe Stone had a time of 29:54.1, and Roxana's Cree Stumpf had a time of 30:30.2.

In the women's race, the Cougars' Aly Goff finished second with a time of 18.48.6, while Kassidy Dexheimer came in sixth at 19:33.8, Nikonowicz was 11th with a time of 20:08.1, and Emily Ellis was 21st with a time of 20:26.8. Caroline Gwaltney had a time of 20:42.6, while Gabby Wood had a time of 21:36.1, Alexis Edgar had a time of 22:18.6 and Caitlyn Walker came in at 22:40.0.

BOXING

ST. LOUIS NATIVE LEON SPINKS, OLYMPIC GOLD MEDALIST AND FORMER HEAVYWEIGHT CHAMPION, DIES OF CANCER, AGED 67: Leon Spinks, a native of St. Louis who was one of five United States boxers who won gold medals in the 1976 Summer Olympics in Montreal, and two years later upset Muhammad Ali to win the heavyweight championship in Las Vegas, died on Friday night of prostrate and other cancers in Las Vegas, aged 67.

Spinks won the gold medal in the light-heavyweight class in Montreal and joined his younger brother Michael, who won in the middleweight class, and Sugar Ray Leonard, who took the heavyweight title, in striking gold in the Games.

Then in 1978, in a nationally televised fight on CBS, Spinks pulled off one of the greatest upsets in heavyweight boxing history by winning a close split decision over Ali to take the title, having only seven professional fights under his belt, with six wins. Ali regained the title seven months later in a rematch held in New Orleans, which was televised on ABC.

Spinks was known as a friendly and easygoing person who loved the good life. He married Brenda Glur in 2011 and eventually settled in Las Vegas, and the couple were often seen at many boxing functions in the area. He was inducted in the Nevada Boxing Hall of Fame in 2017.

Spinks was surrounded by family and friends when he passed away. Funeral arrangements are pending.

SPORTS SCOREBOARD

BOYS BASKETBALL

Nokomis 49, Staunton 26

Edwardsville 59, Belleville West 49

Collinsville 61, Alton 40

Belleville East 67, East St. Louis 57

Jersey 68, Piasa Southwestern 49

Roxana 49, East Alton-Wood River 43

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Jersey 53, Piasa Southwestern 44

Roxana 53, East Alton-Wood River 47

Alton 52, Collinsville 44

Edwardsville 57, Belleville West 37

Nokomis 52, Staunton 38

NCAA MEN'S BASKETBALL

ATLANTIC 10 CONFERENCE

Saint Louis University 70, St. Bonaventure 59

BIG TEN CONFERENCE

Illinois 75, Wisconsin 60

MISSOURI VALLEY CONFERENCE

Bradley 74, SIU-Carbondale 66

OHIO VALLEY CONFERENCE

Belmont 94, SIU-Edwardsville 62

SOUTHEASTERN CONFERENCE

Missouri 68, Alabama 65

NCAA WOMEN'S BASKETBALL

SIU-Carbondale 43, Illinois State 41

OHIO VALLEY CONFERENCE

Belmont 78, SIU-Edwardsville 33

NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE

Arizona Coyotes 3, St. Louis Blues 1

