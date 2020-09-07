Saturday Sports Roundup: Edwardsville No. 1 Tennis Team Captures Heather Bradshaw Invite Crown, Roxana Defeats CM In Consolation
SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 5 SPORTS ROUNDUP
GIRLS TENNIS
HEATHER BRADSHAW INVITATIONAL
CHAMPIONS FLIGHT
EDWARDSVILLE 1 9, BELLEVILLE EAST 0: The Edwardsville number one girls team won their first Heather Bradshaw Invitational championship since 2011 with a 9-0 win over Belleville East in the final of the Champions flight Saturday at the Edwardsville Tennis Center.
Things started off well in the singles for the Tigers when Chloe Koons defeated Abigail McIssac 6-0, 6-2, then continued when Hannah Colbert won over Mia McIssac 6-0, 6-0. Chloe Trimpe then won her match over Brodie Rauch 6-0, 6-2. Grace Hackett then took a 6-3, 6-2 win over Kylee DelVecchio to extend the Tigers' lead.
In the final two singles matches, Emma Herman defeated Marissa Coppozi 6-1, 6-1, and Morgan Marshall completed the singles sweep with a 6-3, 6-1 win over Paisley Struewing.
In the doubles, Koons and Colbert won their match over Abigail McIssac and DelVecchio 8-1, Trimpe and Hackett took the number two match over Mia McIssac and Rauch 8-2, and Herman and Marshall won over Coppozi and Struewing 8-1.
The Tigers' number two team also competed in the Champions flight, and finished eighth, falling to Belleville Althoff Catholic 5-4 in the consolation third place match, while the number 3 team won the Challengers flight, taking a 5-4 win over Waterloo to take the title.
Metro-East Lutheran finished fourth in the Futures flight, falling to Highland 2 9-0 in the third place meet.
The tournament continues to serve the memory of Bradshaw, an assistant coach for the Tigers who was killed in a car accident in 2005 in Florida.
"I think, also, this continues to be a living memorial to a great person that we lost too soon, Heather Bradshaw,"Edwardsville head coach Dave Lipe said. "Folks can read her bio on the tournament webpage. She was a fantastic person who coached here, and lost her life at just 31 years old while she was coaching tennis here in a car accident. So we remember her this weekend. I always remember her this weekend; it's not just a name. Heather Bradshaw is not just two words, Heather Bradshaw is a fine person who we all continue to miss, so this tournament, it's more than just a tennis tournament. It really does bring a great, great person to mind, and it's just a way of remembering her. It doesn't bring her back, it doesn't mean we're not still sad, especially the people who loved her, I'm talking about her family. And I know that the players who were here when she was here, I know that they still miss her, too. This is the best we can do. We have to honor her, and honor her memory."
CHALLENGERS FLIGHT
ROXANA 5, CIVIC MEMORIAL 4: In the championship meet in the consolation bracket of the Challengers flight, Roxana took two of the three doubles matches while splitting the singles matches in their win over CM.
In the singles, Stephanie Kamp started the Shells off the right foot with a 6-1, 6-3 win over Hannah Butkovich, but Allie Lively tied the meet up for the Eagles with a 6-4, 6-2 win over Lindsey Ratliff. Makenna John put Roxana back in front with a 6-4, 6-0 win over Jessica Schillinger, but Kennedy Loewen brought CM back level with a 6-1, 6-0 win over Savannah Millsap. Bailey Isom took the lead back for Roxana when she won over Brooke Barker 6-4, 6-1, with Madi Reynolds bringing CM back into a tie when she defeated Anna Palen 6-3, 6-3.
In the doubles matches, Kamp and Ratliff won the first match over Butkovich and Lively 8-3, and then clinched the meet when John and Millsap won over Schillinger and Loewen 8-4. Bryleigh Mormino and Addison Callies won the final match over Isom and Cayla Fansher 8-4.
Earlier, the Shells advanced to the consolation final with a 7-2 win over Belleville East 2.
SPORTS SCOREBOARD
BOYS CROSS COUNTRY
47TH GRANITE CITY INVITATIONAL AT WILSON PARK
FINAL TEAM STANDINGS
Edwardsville --- 45
O'Fallon --- 68
Mascoutah --- 125
Collinsville --- 200
Triad --- 202
Freeburg --- 206
Belleville East --- 219
Belleville West --- 243
Civic Memorial --- 266
Father McGivney Catholic --- 272
Highland --- 302
Granite City --- 353
Breese Mater Dei Catholic --- 362
Steeleville --- 371
Belleville Althoff Catholic --- 387
Alton --- 395
Trenton Wesclin --- 414
Roxana --- 422
Waterloo --- 461
Columbia --- 511
Metro-East Lutheran --- 565
East St. Louis --- 654
O'Fallon First Baptist Academy --- 660
GIRLS CROSS COUNTRY
47TH GRANITE CITY INVITATIONAL AT WILSON PARK
FINAL TEAM STANDINGS ---
O'Fallon --- 58
Edwardsville --- 61
Highland --- 109
Waterloo --- 126
Roxana --- 139
Mascoutah --- 172
Triad --- 173
Freeburg --- 222
Granite City --- 225
Belleville West --- 290
Civic Memorial --- 296
Breese Mater Dei Catholic --- 342
Father McGivney Catholic --- 369
Columbia --- 373
Belleville Althoff Catholic --- 375
Marquette Catholic --- 437
East St. Louis --- 500
Collinsville --- 539
Trenton Wesclin --- 558
GIRLS TENNIS
HEATHER BRADSHAW INVITATIONAL AT EDWARDSVILLE TENNIS CENTER
CHAMPIONS FLIGHT
SATURDAY'S RESULTS
Edwardsville 1 8, Belleville West 0
Belleville East 1 5, Triad 4
Highland 1 6, Belleville Althoff Catholic 3
O'Fallon 1 7, Edwardsville 2 2
Belleville Althoff Catholic 5, Edwardsville 2 4
O'Fallon 1 7, Highland 1 2
Triad 5, Belleville West 4
Edwardsville 1 9, Belleville East 0
CHALLENGERS FLIGHT
Waterloo 5, O'Fallon 2 4
Edwardsville 3 8, Alton 1
Roxana 7, Belleville East 2 2
Civic Memorial 9, Mascoutah 0
Belleville East 2 7, Mascoutah 2
O'Fallon 2 6, Alton 3
Edwardsville 3 5, Waterloo 4
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
SATURDAY'S RESULTS
St. Louis Cardinals 4-5, Chicago Cubs 2-1
NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE
STANLEY CUP PLAYOFFS
CONFERENCE SEMIFINALS --- BEST-OF-SEVEN
SATURDAY'S RESULT
EASTERN CONFERENCE
New York Islanders 4, Philadelphia Flyers 0 (NYI win 4-3)
CONFERENCE FINAL SERIES MATCH-UPS
EAST: New York Islanders vs. Tampa Bay Lighting
WEST: Dallas Stars vs. Vegas Golden Knights
