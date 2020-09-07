SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 5 SPORTS ROUNDUP

GIRLS TENNIS

HEATHER BRADSHAW INVITATIONAL

CHAMPIONS FLIGHT

EDWARDSVILLE 1 9, BELLEVILLE EAST 0: The Edwardsville number one girls team won their first Heather Bradshaw Invitational championship since 2011 with a 9-0 win over Belleville East in the final of the Champions flight Saturday at the Edwardsville Tennis Center.

Things started off well in the singles for the Tigers when Chloe Koons defeated Abigail McIssac 6-0, 6-2, then continued when Hannah Colbert won over Mia McIssac 6-0, 6-0. Chloe Trimpe then won her match over Brodie Rauch 6-0, 6-2. Grace Hackett then took a 6-3, 6-2 win over Kylee DelVecchio to extend the Tigers' lead.

In the final two singles matches, Emma Herman defeated Marissa Coppozi 6-1, 6-1, and Morgan Marshall completed the singles sweep with a 6-3, 6-1 win over Paisley Struewing.

In the doubles, Koons and Colbert won their match over Abigail McIssac and DelVecchio 8-1, Trimpe and Hackett took the number two match over Mia McIssac and Rauch 8-2, and Herman and Marshall won over Coppozi and Struewing 8-1.

The Tigers' number two team also competed in the Champions flight, and finished eighth, falling to Belleville Althoff Catholic 5-4 in the consolation third place match, while the number 3 team won the Challengers flight, taking a 5-4 win over Waterloo to take the title.

Metro-East Lutheran finished fourth in the Futures flight, falling to Highland 2 9-0 in the third place meet.

The tournament continues to serve the memory of Bradshaw, an assistant coach for the Tigers who was killed in a car accident in 2005 in Florida.

"I think, also, this continues to be a living memorial to a great person that we lost too soon, Heather Bradshaw,"Edwardsville head coach Dave Lipe said. "Folks can read her bio on the tournament webpage. She was a fantastic person who coached here, and lost her life at just 31 years old while she was coaching tennis here in a car accident. So we remember her this weekend. I always remember her this weekend; it's not just a name. Heather Bradshaw is not just two words, Heather Bradshaw is a fine person who we all continue to miss, so this tournament, it's more than just a tennis tournament. It really does bring a great, great person to mind, and it's just a way of remembering her. It doesn't bring her back, it doesn't mean we're not still sad, especially the people who loved her, I'm talking about her family. And I know that the players who were here when she was here, I know that they still miss her, too. This is the best we can do. We have to honor her, and honor her memory."

CHALLENGERS FLIGHT

ROXANA 5, CIVIC MEMORIAL 4: In the championship meet in the consolation bracket of the Challengers flight, Roxana took two of the three doubles matches while splitting the singles matches in their win over CM.

In the singles, Stephanie Kamp started the Shells off the right foot with a 6-1, 6-3 win over Hannah Butkovich, but Allie Lively tied the meet up for the Eagles with a 6-4, 6-2 win over Lindsey Ratliff. Makenna John put Roxana back in front with a 6-4, 6-0 win over Jessica Schillinger, but Kennedy Loewen brought CM back level with a 6-1, 6-0 win over Savannah Millsap. Bailey Isom took the lead back for Roxana when she won over Brooke Barker 6-4, 6-1, with Madi Reynolds bringing CM back into a tie when she defeated Anna Palen 6-3, 6-3.

In the doubles matches, Kamp and Ratliff won the first match over Butkovich and Lively 8-3, and then clinched the meet when John and Millsap won over Schillinger and Loewen 8-4. Bryleigh Mormino and Addison Callies won the final match over Isom and Cayla Fansher 8-4.

Earlier, the Shells advanced to the consolation final with a 7-2 win over Belleville East 2.

SPORTS SCOREBOARD

BOYS CROSS COUNTRY

47TH GRANITE CITY INVITATIONAL AT WILSON PARK

FINAL TEAM STANDINGS

Edwardsville --- 45

O'Fallon --- 68

Mascoutah --- 125

Collinsville --- 200

Triad --- 202

Freeburg --- 206

Belleville East --- 219

Belleville West --- 243

Civic Memorial --- 266

Father McGivney Catholic --- 272

Highland --- 302

Granite City --- 353

Breese Mater Dei Catholic --- 362

Steeleville --- 371

Belleville Althoff Catholic --- 387

Alton --- 395

Trenton Wesclin --- 414

Roxana --- 422

Waterloo --- 461

Columbia --- 511

Metro-East Lutheran --- 565

East St. Louis --- 654

O'Fallon First Baptist Academy --- 660

GIRLS CROSS COUNTRY

47TH GRANITE CITY INVITATIONAL AT WILSON PARK

FINAL TEAM STANDINGS ---

O'Fallon --- 58

Edwardsville --- 61

Highland --- 109

Waterloo --- 126

Roxana --- 139

Mascoutah --- 172

Triad --- 173

Freeburg --- 222

Granite City --- 225

Belleville West --- 290

Civic Memorial --- 296

Breese Mater Dei Catholic --- 342

Father McGivney Catholic --- 369

Columbia --- 373

Belleville Althoff Catholic --- 375

Marquette Catholic --- 437

East St. Louis --- 500

Collinsville --- 539

Trenton Wesclin --- 558

GIRLS TENNIS

HEATHER BRADSHAW INVITATIONAL AT EDWARDSVILLE TENNIS CENTER

CHAMPIONS FLIGHT

SATURDAY'S RESULTS

Edwardsville 1 8, Belleville West 0

Belleville East 1 5, Triad 4

Highland 1 6, Belleville Althoff Catholic 3

O'Fallon 1 7, Edwardsville 2 2

Belleville Althoff Catholic 5, Edwardsville 2 4

O'Fallon 1 7, Highland 1 2

Triad 5, Belleville West 4

Edwardsville 1 9, Belleville East 0

CHALLENGERS FLIGHT

Waterloo 5, O'Fallon 2 4

Edwardsville 3 8, Alton 1

Roxana 7, Belleville East 2 2

Civic Memorial 9, Mascoutah 0

Belleville East 2 7, Mascoutah 2

O'Fallon 2 6, Alton 3

Edwardsville 3 5, Waterloo 4

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

SATURDAY'S RESULTS

St. Louis Cardinals 4-5, Chicago Cubs 2-1

NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE

STANLEY CUP PLAYOFFS

CONFERENCE SEMIFINALS --- BEST-OF-SEVEN

SATURDAY'S RESULT

EASTERN CONFERENCE

New York Islanders 4, Philadelphia Flyers 0 (NYI win 4-3)

CONFERENCE FINAL SERIES MATCH-UPS

EAST: New York Islanders vs. Tampa Bay Lighting

WEST: Dallas Stars vs. Vegas Golden Knights

