EAST ST. LOUIS 48. BELLEVILLE EAST 0

Running back TaRyan "Smiley" Martin ran for three touchdowns, while quarterback Robert "Pops" Battle pass for two scores and ran for another as East Side bounced back from a loss in Humble, Tex. last week to take their eighth straight win over Belleville East at Clyde C. Jordan Memorial Stadium.

Martin ran in from four, three and seven yards, while Battle ran in from 25 yards and had touchdown passes of 41 yards to Christopher Bennett, Jr. and 27 yards to Jesse Watson. Larevious Woods also ran in from two yards for the Flyers' final touchdown.

East Side is now 2-2, while the Lancers drop to 3-1.

In Saturday's two other games, Carrollton won on the road at Pleasant Hill 41-6, while Camp Point Central defeated Mendon Unity 44-6.

The Hawks have won four straight under head coach Rodney Flowers and now head for a matchup Friday night against rival North Greene.

BOYS SOCCER

CIVIC MEMORIAL 4, CARLINVILLE 1

Tyler Wilson had a hat trick and Camden Neal also scored as CM won over Carlinville at Loveless Park.

Trent Heflin, Josh Teems, Reed Wallace and Lukus Zangori all had assists for the Eagles, with Devyn Ambrose making two saves in goal.

CM is now 7-4-0, while the Cavaliers go to 4-3-1.

GILLESPIE 4, METRO-EAST LUTHERAN 1

Rodrigo Fuertes scored the only goal of the match as Metro-East fell to Gillespie at Knights Field.

Gage Trendley had 12 saves in goal for the Knights, who are now 2-7-0.

TRIAD 5, ALTON 0

Gibson Hunt and Wyatt Suter both had braces (two goals each), while Ryan Kafter also scored in Triad's win at Alton's Piasa Motor Fuels Field.

Jacob Dulaney, Kafter, Landon Travicek and Cory Warren had assists for the Knights, while Courtlan Dellamano and Brayden Kirby each had one save in sharing the clean sheet.

Triad stays perfect at 10-0-0.

GRANITE CITY 2, FREEBURG 2

Armando Hernandez and Nash Young scored for Granite in the second half as the Warriors gained a point on the road at Freeburg.

Ethan and Owen Zobrist scored for the Midgets, with Dathan Krauss having an assist, and Lain Krauss making six saves in goals for Freeburg.

Granite is now 1-7-1, while the Midgets are 5-2-1.

In another game played on Saturday, Staunton defeated East Alton-Wood River 2-1.

BOYS GOLF

TIGERS COME BACK ON SECOND DAY, WIN PEKIN DRAGON CLASSIC

Mason Lewis shot a two-day score of 144, placing third individually, as Edwardsville's boys golf team won the Pekin Dragon Classic over the weekend at both Parkview Golf Course and Lick Creek Golf Course in Pekin.

The Tigers shot a two-day total of 609 to win the team title, while Moline came in second with a 609 and Lockport came in third with a 612. At the end of the first day, Edwardsville's 294 was good for third place, behind a 290 from the Porters and a 291 by Chatham Glenwood.

Hayden Moore of Geneseo was the individual winner with a 140, while Greer Peters of Moline was second at 143 and Lewis came in third at 144.

On the first day of the tournament at Parkview, Lewis and Bennett Babington both had a 71, with Trey Schroeder shooting a 75 and Kolton Wright fired a 77. The second day results at Lick Creek had Lewis firing a 73, with both Wright and Bryce Pryor carding a 79 and Schroeder shooting an 80.

GIRLS TENNIS

EDWARDSVILLE GOES 0-2-1 AT BILL WHAM CLASSIC AT LA GRANGE LYONS

The Edwardsville girls tennis team came away with a 0-2-1 showing at the Bill Wham Classic over the weekend at LaGrange Lyons Township High School.

The Tigers ended in a 6-6 draw with the host Lions, then Hinsdale Central, the two-time defending IHSA Class 2A champions, defeated the Tigers 5-0, followed by a lost to Naperville Neuqua Valley 3-2.

Against LaGrange, Gabi Hill won her singles match 6-4, 6-0, while Alyssa Wise won 6-3, 6-0, Sophie Byron took a 6-3, 6-3 decision and Veda Kommeneni won 6-3, 6-2. In the doubles, Wise and Byron won their match 9-7 and Katie Woods and Hill took an 8-5 win.

The Tigers were shut out in the match against the Red Devils, and against the Wildcats, Hill won in the singles 6-2, 6-2, while the doubles team of Wise and Byron won 3-6, 7-5, 10-7.

Edwardsville's overall record is now 15-10-2.

