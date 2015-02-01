Marquette’s Shandon Boone had one of his biggest games of the season Saturday, pouring in 33 points over Trico in the Pickneyville Shootout.

Marquette coach Steve Medford said Boone got to the basket and created a lot of scoring opportunities.

“We played great defense and fortunately we hung on because we were without Sebacher and Goepel and Fisher and Holtz fouled out with three minutes to go in the game,” he said. “It was a great weekend for our guys considering we were short handed.”

Marquette stands 15-9 after the victory.

CARROLLTON TOURNAMENT

CARROLLTON 42, MARQUETTE 25

Carrollton defeated Marquette 42-25 in the Carrollton Tourney on Saturday afternoon.

Maddie Strubble led Carrollton with 14 points; Madison Mountain added 12 points.

METRO-EAST LUTHERAN 40, ROUTT 35: Metro-East Lutheran’s girls continued to play exceptional basketball with a 40-35 win over Routt Saturday at home.

Abby Yurchuck had 15 points; Emilee Marcuzzo added 11 points. Metro-East led at halftime 24-15.

Other Score:

Article continues after sponsor message

West Central 71, North Greene 54; Powell 16 points for North Greene.

All Tourney Team

Allie Troeckler, Kalyn Troxell, Katyelin Thurbyfill, Civic Memorial; Emma Baalman, Grace Baalman, Calhoun; Madison Mountain, Maddie Strubble, Carrollton; Arika Hull, North Greene.

FRIDAY NIGHT

BOYS BASKETBALL

GREENFIELD 55, CALHOUN 49

Greenfield defeated Calhoun 55-49 on Friday night. Blake Booth had 11 points to lead Calhoun; Austin Plogger had 17 points for Greenfield.

More like this: