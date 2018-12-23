BOYS BASKETBALL

EL PASO-GRIDLEY 45, JERSEY 39: In the Eureka College Shootout, the Titans hit five free throws from both Jack Weber and Teron Fairchild in the final 30 seconds to help El Paso-Gridley get past the Panthers.

Kurt Hall led Jersey with 13 points, while Weber finished with 17 points and Fairchild added 15 for the Titans.

The Panthers fall to 5-7, while EP-G to 11-0 on the year.

MID-STATES CLUB HOCKEY ASSOCIATION

EDWARDSVILLE 0, OAKVILLE 0: At the South County Recreation Complex at Suson Park in Mehlville, Mo., Mason Young had 37 saves as Edwardsville and Oakville skated to a very rare scoreless tie, the first for the Tigers in their three-years in the MSCHA.

Edwardsville outshot Oakville 42-37 as Chase Christopher stopped all of the shots to gain his share of the shutout.

The Tigers are now 2-7-2 on the year and face fellow East Side team O’Fallon at the East Alton Ice Arena Thursday night. The face-off is set for 8:30 p.m.

BOWLING

REDBIRDS BOYS AND GIRLS TEAMS LOSE TO KAHOKS: The Alton High School bowling teams lost both ends of a dual meet to Collinsville Thursday night at Bowl Haven Lanes in Alton.

The boys lost to the Kahoks 28-12, while the girls were defeated 35-5.

Chris Duke led the Redbird boys with a 693 series, including a high game of 234. Matt Engdale had a 600 set, and Jared Cochran rolled a 599. Ryan Warner led the Kahoks with a 714 series, including a high game of 267. Nathan Hay had a 639 series, while tossed a 571 set.

On the girls side, Ashley Westbrook led Alton on the night with a 625 series and a 210 high game, while Cristie Buckman led Collinsville with a 616 set, which included a high game of 264.

The Redbirds will host their Holiday Tournament on Dec. 27 at Airport Place Bowl, with 15 boys and girls teams set to take part in the tournament.

NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE

ST. LOUIS 3, CALGARY 1: At the Scotiabank Saddledome, David Perron had a goal and an assist, while Jake Allen made 28 saves as the Blues dealt the Flames their third straight loss in an afternoon contest.

Tyler Bozak and Oskar Sundqvist also scored for St. Louis while St. Louis native Matthew Tkachuk had the lone goal for Calgary, while Mike Smith had 24 saves.

The Blues raise their mark to 14-16-4, and took two of three on their western Canada road swing. They’re now 6-4-1 in their last 11 games.

After the Christmas break, St. Louis returns to action at home against Buffalo. The face-off time at Enterprise Center is 7 p.m.

SPORTS SCOREBOARD

GIRLS BASKETBALL

44TH ANNUAL VISITATION CHRISTMAS TOURNAMENT

FIRST ROUND

Parkway Central 57, St. Joseph’s Academy 48

Parkway North 46, Parkway South 35

Cor Jesu Academy 45, St. Louis Metro 38

Edwardsville 82, Visitation Academy 21

Incarnate Word Academy 66, Ursuline Academy 27

Whitfield 53, Francis Howell 38

Kirkwood 52, Webster Groves 49

Hazelwood Central 66, Nerinx Hall 57

REGULAR SEASON

Carbondale 73, Granite City 23

BOYS BASKETBALL

EUREKA COLLEGE SHOOTOUT

El Paso-Gridley 45, Jersey 39

MSCHA HOCKEY

Edwardsville 0, Oakville 0

MVCHA HOCKEY

MONDAY, DECEMBER 17 RESULTS

Granite City 7, Edwardsville 1

Alton 3, Columbia 2

Freeburg-Waterloo 6, East Alton-Wood River 4

Triad 10, Bethalto 4

TUESDAY, DECEMBER 18 RESULT

Granite City 8, Edwardsville 4

THURSDAY, DECEMBER 20 RESULT

Triad 10, East Alton-Wood River 3

NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE

St. Louis Blues 3, Calgary Flames 1

