CHICAGO – The jackpot for tomorrow night’s Powerball® drawing has grown to $620 million and players across Illinois are lining up at lottery machines for a chance to strike it rich.

If won, it will be the sixth-largest jackpot in Powerball game history and the 10th largest jackpot in U.S. lottery history.

As the jackpot rolls, Illinois Lottery players are winning prizes along the way. Following Wednesday night’s Powerball draw, a player in Springfield is now $150,000 richer after buying a ticket online, and four more players are celebrating after winning $50,000 each.

The $50,000 winning tickets were purchased at 7-Eleven in Oak Lawn, Areejs Shell in Coal City, Speedway in Bourbonnais, and Loves Park Mobil in Loves Park.

As the jackpot grows, many players dream about winning it big, but do you know what to do if your winning number actually comes up?

After your first reaction of disbelief and your second one of pure elation, the Illinois Lottery recommends these four steps to protect your newfound wealth:

Sign your winning ticket. Before doing anything else, write your full name and signature on the back of the winning ticket. If you lose your ticket, having your name on the ticket means that no one else will be able to cash it in. Article continues after sponsor message Limited spots available - advertise with us today! Keep your winning ticket in a safe place. Take steps to protect your winning lottery ticket by putting it somewhere safe where it won’t accidentally get thrown out. The goal here is to secure your winning ticket and have access to it when you need it. Think about getting legal and financial advice. If you’re lucky enough to have a $620 million windfall drop in your lap, it might be wise to talk to some experienced professionals (e.g. a lawyer, an accountant, an investment advisor) to help you manage your winnings. Claim your prize. Illinois Lottery winners have 12 months from the date of the draw to claim their prize. For prizes greater than $25,000, winners must call the Central Lottery Office at 1-217-524-5147 to make an in-person appointment at a Claim Center. For a listing of Claim Centers near you, visit Illinoislottery.com

With $620 million up for grabs in tonight’s Powerball draw, Illinois residents are lining up at their local lottery stores to snatch up a ticket.

Powerball tickets are $2 each, and players have the option to add the Powerplay for an additional $1 for the chance to multiply non-jackpot prizes.

Powerball drawings are held every Monday, Wednesday, and Saturday with the next prize draw taking place on Saturday, October 2, at 9:59 p.m. (CT).

It’s never been easier for residents 18 and over to play as Illinois Lottery draw-based game tickets can be purchased online, in-store, and on the Illinois Lottery app. Visit IllinoisLottery.com for more information.

About the Illinois Lottery:

The Illinois Lottery has contributed over $22 billion (since 1985) to the state’s Common School Fund to assist K-12 public schools, as well as hundreds of millions of dollars to the Capital Projects Fund and to special causes like Illinois Veterans services, the fight against breast cancer, MS and Alzheimer’s research, Special Olympics, police memorials and assistance for people living with HIV/AIDS. For more information visit illinoislottery.com.

