GODFREY – Dinner, dogs and dueling pianos, does that sound like an enticing evening?

Well, if the answer is yes, Trinity's Way, a non-profit group working to better the environment as well as the lives of pets across the area, is hosting its first Dine with Your Doggo Event this coming Saturday, Dec. 1, at the Godfrey Knights of Columbus (KC) Hall. The event is 100 percent dog-friendly and will feature music from Spanky Entertainment of St. Louis, which is bringing dueling pianos. Tickets are available at the door for $20 and also on www.trinitysway.org. People who get tickets ahead of time are able to get reserved seating.

All funds raised are going to support Hope Animal Rescue or other local organizations in need. Trinity's Way is an organization named for Trinity Buel, who perished at the age of 17 following a February car crash. Since her daughter's untimely death, her mother, and one of the founders of the organization, April Gray, has worked on creating fundraisers for her honor.

Article continues after sponsor message

“The whole reason we planned this event is that Trinity would want us to do a fundraiser that allowed dog owners to spend more time with their doggos,” Gray said in a Facebook message. “Her dogs were her best friends, and she would've taken them everywhere if she could have, but, many businesses are still not pet-friendly. So Trinity would swing through a drive-through, pick up some burgers (hence the reason for our burger bar at the dinner) and let her pups enjoy.”

Outside of the burger bar and dueling pianos, Gray said doors will open at 5 p.m. with dinner at 6 p.m. Guests can purchase a $5 bracelet at the door for heads or tails participation at 7 p.m. Guests can also buy basket raffle tickets and bid on silent auction items.

Guests are not required to bring dogs. Dogless people who would enjoy a night of a burger bar, dueling piano and other people's dogs are welcomed to attend, but leave your other animals at home.

“But, please, no cats or other animals, because we are trying to keep the peace and some dogs may not react well!”

More like this: