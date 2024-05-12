SATURDAY, MAY 11 SPORTS ROUND-UP

BASEBALL

FATHER MCGIVNEY CATHOLIC 2, CENTRALIA CHIRST OUR ROCK LUTHERAN 1 (10 INNINGS): Drew Kleinheider singled home Mason Holmes on a bases-loaded, two-out play in the bottom of the 10th to give McGivney a big win over COR in the first of two games at Griffins Field.

Kannon Kamp had two hits and a RBI for the Griffins, while Kleinheider's game-winner was his only hit and RBI, and both Issac Wendler and Nathan Terhaar also had hits, Ben Sink struck out 12 on the mound, while Dane Keeven fanned one.

After losing in their regular season finale to the St. Louis Home School Patriots 6-2 at Grizzlies Ballpark in Sauget, the Silver Stallions finish the regular season 13-12.

FATHER MCGIVNEY CATHOLIC 7, LITCHFIELD 2: In McGivney's regular-season finale, a five-run first set the tone, as the Griffins won their 30th game of the season.

Justin Terhaar had three hits and a RBI for McGivney, while Nick Franklin and Wendler had two hits and a RBI each, with Franklin hitting a solo homer, and Gerold Myatt having two hits. Ryker Keller struck out two while on the mound, while both Evan Koontz and Chase Kelley fanned one each.

The Griffins end their regular season 30-4.

SPRINGFIELD 8, GRANITE CITY 6: The two teams traded three runs each in the first two innings,, with Granite City taking a 6-3 lead after five. Springfield tied the game with three runs in the sixth, then won with two runs in the seventh to gain the win at Babe Champion Field.

Both Luke Haddix and Luke Robles had two hits and two RBIs for the Warriors, while Braden Fowler had a hit and RBI. Nathan Hopper struck out four on the mound, with Ryan Hayes fanning two.

The Senators are now 15-11, while the Warriors go to 4-18.

TRIAD 12, MARQUETTE CATHOLIC 2: Triad opened up with a nine-run first inning, then added two more in the second and one in the third to take a 10-run rule win over Marquette at Triad's ballpark.

Carter Vandever had three hits and two RBIs for the Knights, while Brady Coon had three hits, Bryce Laycock and two hits and three RBIs, and Donny Becker had two hits and a RBI. Coon also struck out two while on the mound, with Owen Droy fanning one.

Joe Stephan had two hits and a RBI for the Explorers, while Drew Zacha had a hit and RBI, while Matt Cain struck out two on the mound, and Jack Pruitt fanned one.

Triad is now 20-10, while Marquette goes to 6-13.

PETERSBURG PORTA 4-9, CARROLLTON 1-1: PORTA scored twice in the first, and single runs in the fourth and sixth, then pushed a run in the first, and four times in both the fifth and sixth to sweep a doubleheader over visiting Carrollton.

Eli Cox had two hits and a RBI in the first game for the Hawks, while Eli Flowers had two hits, and also struck out two on the mound, while both Dagam Cordes and Buddy Holmes had one strikeout each.

Cox had a hit and RBI in the nightcap, while both Flowers and Avery Banghart also had a hit. Lucas Howard fanned seven on the mound, while both Flowers and Carson Grafford struck out one each.

The Bluejays are now 18-9, while Carrolton slips to 7-16.

LITCHFIELD 7, STAUNTON 2: In Litchfield's second game of the day, the Purple Panthers scored twice in the second, once in the third and seventh, and three times in the fifth to take the win at Staunton.

Drake Billings had two hits and both of the Bulldogs' RBIs, while Zander Machota also had two hits. Billings struck out three on the mound, while Machota fanned two.

Litchfield concludes the regular season at 24-7.

STAUNTON 4, HILLSBORO 3: Luke Goldasich was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded in the bottom of the fifth, forcing home Dillon Pritchett with the winning run in Staunton's win over Hillsboro in the regular season finale.

Both Goldasich and Luke Rucker had a hit and RBI for the Bulldogs, while Pritchett, Victor Buehler, and Braylen Brown also had hits. Buehler also struck out three on the mound, while Carter Legendre fanned two.

The Bulldogs conclude their regular season at 9-21, while the Hilltoppers finish up 5-23.

In another game played on Saturday, Waterloo Gibault Catholic defeated Valmeyer 8-2.

SOFTBALL

CIVIC MEMORIAL 13, MARQUETTE CATHOLIC 0: CM scored three runs in the second, four in the third, and six more in the fourth to take the 10-run rule win over Marquette at the Bethalto Sports Complex.

Bryleigh Ward had three hits, including a three-run homer, and six RBIs for the Eagles, while Danika Chester had two hits and a RBI, and both Avari Combes and Bella Thein had two hits each. Chester no-hit the Explorers while striking out six.

Kennedy Eveans also went all the way in the circle for Marquette, fanning one.

CM is now 10-16, while the Explorers conclude their regular season 5-17.

HIGHLAND 1-4, CENTRALIA 0-21: A two-out RBI single by Kaitlyn Wilson scored Abby Schultz with the only run in the first game of a doubleheader at home against Centralia, but the Orphan Annies came back with a vengeance in the second game, scoring five runs in the second and third innings, and adding up six in the fifth in taking a 10-run rule win to gain a split with Highland.

In the opener, Hailey Ritz had two hits for the Bulldogs, while Wilson had a hit and the game's only RBI. and Alex Schultz, Anna Fey, and Lucy Becker also had hits. Wilson also had six strikeouts in the circle.

The statistics for the nightcap were not available.

Centralia is now 12-11, while Highland is now 11-12.

PLEASANT HILL 1, CARLINVILLE 0 (11 INNINGS): Pleasant Hill scored the game's only run in the 11th on an error by the second baseman on a sacrifice attempt to take the win over Carlinville at Loveless Park.

Isabella Tiburzi and Chloe Pope had two hits for the Cavaliers, while Kendal Maddox, Addie Ruyle, Braley Wiser, and Olivia Kunz also had hits. Hallie Gibson went all the way in the circle, striking out 12.

The Wolves are now 24-4, while Carlinville ends its regular season 19-7-2.

CARROLLTON 3, SPRINGFIELD SACRED HEART-GRIFFIN CATHOLIC 2: Carrollton scored all three of their runs in the first, and it was enough to hold off SH-G at home.

Lauren Flowers had two hits and a RBI for the Hawks, while both Hannah Uhles and Megan Camden had a hit and RBI. Uhles also struck out 11 in the circle.

Carrollton ends its regular season 30-2, while the Cyclones are now 11-12.

CENTRALIA CHRIST OUR ROCK LUTHERAN 10, METRO-EAST LUTHERAN 1: COR scored three in the first, six in the third, and once more in the fourth to take the win over visiting Metro-East.

Audrey Elmer had a hit and RBI for the Knights, while Angela Baker also had a hit. Alexis Weber went all the way in the circle, striking out eight.

The Silver Stallions are now 12-6, while Metro-East goes to 6-7.

GIRLS SOCCER

IHSA PLAYOFFS

CLASS 1A - REGIONAL SEMIFINALS

AT FATHER MCGIVNEY CATHOLIC

FATHER MCGIVNEY CATHOLIC 7, MARYVILLE CHRISTIAN 0: In the first semifinal of the Class 1A regional at Boise Road, Rachel Kretzer had a hat trick, while Emerson Isringhausen, Ella Kretzer, Emma Rybak, and Ainsley Turkington all scored at McGivney eliminated Maryville.

Isringhausen had two assists for the Griffins, while Natalie Beck, Brynn Hawkins, Erin Kretzer, and Sofia Rossetto also assisted, and both Peyton Ellis and Karpenter Farmer shared the clean sheet in goal.

McGivney moves on to the final at 17-4-4, while the Lions end their season at 4-14-0. The Griffins will play Trenton Wesclin, a 3-2 winner over Breese Central, in the final on Thursday at 4 p.m.

