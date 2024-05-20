SATURDAY, MAY 18 SPORTS ROUND-UP

BASEBALL

IHSA PLAYOFFS

CLASS 1A --- REGIONAL SEMIFINALS

AT CARROLLTON

FATHER MCGIVNEY CATHOLIC 10, CARROLLTON 0: In the first semifinal of the Carrollton regional, McGivney scored in the first, twice in the fourth, four times in the fifth, and twice more in the sixth to take a 10-run rule win over the hosts and advance to the final.

Drew Kleinheider led the way for the Griffins with three hits and a RBI, while Nick Franklin had two hits, including a homer, and three RBIs, and both Justin Terhaar and Isaac Wendler hat a hit and two RBIs each, with Wendler hitting a two-run homer. Kannon Kamp went all the way on the mound, striking out seven.

Koby Schnelton had the only hit for the Hawks, while Eli Cox struck out five on the mound.

Carrollton's season ends at 8-20, while McGivney goes to 31-4.

HARDIN CALHOUN 5, WHITE HALL NORTH GREENE 3: In the second semifinal, North Greene scored first with two runs in the first, with Calhoun countering with a run in the home half, then went ahead with two runs in the second, and single runs in the third and fourth, while the Spartans could only come up with a run in the third, as the Warriors advanced to the final.

Max Toppmeyer had three hits for Calhoun, while Jack Zipprich had two hits and two RBIs. Jack Goode struck out five while on the mound with Jake Snyders striking out four, and Zipprich fanning three.

Brody Berry had two hits for North Greene, while Jacob Hinsey had a hit and RBI, and Eli Clark had the only other hit. Both Hinsey and Brad Barfield struck out three while on the mound, with Garrett Hazelwonder fanning one.

The Spartans end their season 5-12, while the Warriors are now 13-17, and face McGivney in the final Monday at 4:30 p.m.

In regional finals on Saturday that feed into the McGivney sectional this coming week, defending state champion Waterloo Gibault Catholic won their own regional over Valmeyer 3-0. The Pirates finish their season 17-12, while the Hawks are now 14-21 and move on to the sectional.

In the two other finals, at Raymond Lincolnwood, Greenfield Northwestern eliminated the host Lancers 5-3, and at Marissa-Coulterville, Centralia Christ Our Rock Lutheran shut out the host Meteors 4-0.

CLASS 2A --- REGIONAL FINALS

AT VIRDEN NORTH MAC

AUBURN 4, PIASA SOUTHWESTERN 1 (8 INNINGS): in the final of the North Mac regional, Southwestern took a 1-0 lead in the third, only to see Auburn tie the game in the sixth, then scored three runs in the eighth to take the win and advance to the Pleasant Plains sectional.

Logan Crane had the only hit of the game for the Piasa Birds, while Adam Hale had the only RBI. Colin LeMarr struck out four on the mound, while Rocky Darr fanned two.

Southwestern ends its season 27-8, while the Trojans are now 12-12, and move on to Pleasant Plains, where they will play Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin Catholic, who won the Pittsfield regional over the host Saukees 6-5, in the first semifinal Wednesday afternoon at 4:30 p.m.

In the other two regional finals, Litchfield won the Gillespie regional over the host Miners 6-0, and in the New Berlin final, Pleasant Plains defeated won over the host Pretzels 2-1.

REGULAR SEASON

O'FALLON 5, TRIAD 2: After trading runs in the first inning, O'Fallon scored twice in the second, and once in both the fourth and seventh to take the win at Triad.

Brad Weber had two hits for the Knights, while both Hayden Bernreuter and Wyatt Suter had a hit and RBI each, and Brady Coon and Landon Loomis each had a hit. Grayson Yank struck out three on the mound, with Bernreuter striking out two, and Owen Droy fanning one.

The Panthers are now 23-12, while Triad slips to 22-12.

EDWARDSVILLE 12, SPRINGFIELD 8: After trading runs in the first, Edwardsville scored three runs in both the third and sixth, along with four in the fifth and one in the seventh to hold off Springfield on the road.

Lucas Krebs had three hits and a RBI for the Tigers, while Greyson Rathgeb had two hits, including a grand slam homer, and six RBIs, and Chase Alwardt had two hits and two RBIs. Tony Eberlin struck out five while on the mound, with Hunter Baugh fanning two.

Edwardsville is now 25-8, while the Senators drop to 15-15.

WATERLOO 4, HIGHLAND 3: After Waterloo took a 3-1 lead in the fourth, Highland came back to tie the game in the sixth with a pair of runs, only to see Waterloo score a run in the top of the seventh to take the win at Glik Park.

Deklan Riggs had two hits and two RBIs for Highland, while Jake Ottensmeier had two hits, including a solo homer, and a RBI. Trent Clemons struck out four while on the mound.

Waterloo is now 18-11, while Highland goes to 26-6-1.

MARION 4, COLLINSVILLE 2: After Collinsville tied the game with a pair of runs in the bottom of the sixth, Marion came up with two runs in the seventh to take the win at Fletcher Field in Woodland Park.

Kris Alcorn had the only two hits for the Kahoks, while Adam Bovinett had the only RBI. Both Mason Hartman and Blaine Martinez struck out three each while on the mound.



The Wildcats are now 23-8, while Collinsville goes to 17-16.

SOFTBALL

IHSA PLAYOFFS

CLASS 1A --- REGIONAL SEMIFINAL

AT VALMEYER

VALMEYER 12, NEW ATHENS 2: Valmeyer scored three in the first, two in the second and third, and five in the fifth to take a 10-run rule win and their own regional semifinal over New Athens.

Brooke Miller had a monster day at the plate for the Pirates, having four hits, including three home runs, and four RBIs, Rylee Nagel had three hits and four RBIs, Mia McSchooler had three hits and a RBI, and Avery Proffer had three hits. Miller climaxed her day by going all the way inside the circle, striking out 10.

New Athens was eliminated at 8-19, while Valmeyer is now 13-6, and advances to Monday's final against Marissa-Coulverville, an 11-1 winner in the first semifinal, Monday at 4:30 p.m.

REGIONAL FINALS

AT RAYMOND LINCOLNWOOD

CARROLLTON 9, PAWNEE 0: It was all Carrollton in the Lincolnwood final, scoring once in the first, and two runs each in the third through sixth innings in advancing to their own sectional.

Daci Walls had three hits and three RBIs for the Hawks, while Hayden McMurtrie had three hits, Lauren Flowers had two hits, including a home run, and two RBIs, and Vanna Holmes came up with two hits and a RBI. Flowers went all the way inside the circle, striking out 11.

The Indians end their season at 12-6, while the Hawks go to 32-2, and advance to their own sectional.

AT NOKOMIS

HARDIN CALHOUN 8, NOKOMIS 1: In the Nokomis final, Calhoun had little trouble, scoring two in the first and sixth, and four in the fourth to take the regional title and go on to the Carrollton sectional.

Grace Ballard had three hits for the Warriors, while Anabel Eilerman had two hits and a RBI, and Audrey Gilman had a hit and RBI. Gilman again went all the way in the circle, fanning 18.

The Redskins end their season at 10-16, while Calhoun goes to 26-6-1, and goes on to the Carrollton sectional.

In the Carrollton sectional, the host Hawks play Okawville, who won their own regional over Centralia Christ Our Rock Lutheran, in the first semifinal on Tuesday at 4:30 p.m., while the second semifinal pits the Valmeyer-Marissa winner against the Warriors at 6:30 p.m. The final is set for Friday night at 5 p.m.

CLASS 2A --- REGIONAL FINALS

AT GILLESPIE

GILLESPIE 14, STAUNTON 2: In the Gillespie final, the host Miners went out to a big early lead, scoring four runs in the first, five in the second, and one in the third, and added on three more in the fourth to take a 10-run rule win, eliminating Staunton.

Ele Feldmann had two hits and a RBI for the Bulldogs, while Taylor Nolan and Lilly Troeckler had hits, and Evin Frank also had a RBI. Gianna Bianco, Feldmann, and Nolan had no strikeouts while in the circle.

Staunton ends its season 17-6, while Gillespie is now 28-4, advancing to the Greenville sectional, and will play Breese Mater Dei Catholic in the second semifinal Wednesday at 4:30 p.m.

GIRLS SOCCER

IHSA PLAYOFFS

CLASS 1A

BELLEVILLE ALTHOFF SECTIONAL --- SEMIFINALS

In the semifinals of the Althoff sectional, at the west campus of Southwestern Illinois College in Belleville, the host Crusaders won over Father McGivney Catholic 3-1, and Columbia eliminated Breese Mater Dei Catholic 4-0.

The Griffins end their season 18-5-4, while Althoff is now 11-9-2, and face the Eagles in the sectional final/Round of 16 match Tuesday evening at 6 p.m. The winner moves on to the Virden North Mac super-sectional state quarterfinal match against the winner of the RIverton sectional, either Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin Catholic or Quincy Notre Dame Catholic, next Saturday at 12 noon.

The Knights end their season at 10-7-0, while the Eagles are now 20-3-1.

CLASS 3A --- REGIONAL FINALS

In the Class 3A regional finals, on Friday night at Collinsville, O'Fallon won over Belleville East 6-1, while in the Alton final on Saturday afternoon, Edwardsville got past Granite City 1-0.

The Panthers are now 19-1-1, while the Tigers go to 14-3-1, and face each other in the Pekin sectional semifinal on Tuesday afternoon at 4 p.m. at Kahok Stadium in Collinsville. The winner goes to the sectional final/Round of 16 match Friday at Pekin against the winner of the match between Minooka and Normal Community on Friday at 5:30 p.m.

The Lancers end their season at 10-9-3, while the Warriors finish up 11-6-4.

WOMEN'S BASKETBALL

WNBA

MARTIN MAKES OFFICIAL DEBUT WITH ACES, HITS THREE-POINTER IN VEGAS WIN: Edwardsville's Kate Martin made her official debut with the Las Vegas Aces on Saturday afternoon, and hit a three-pointer for her first WNBA basket in an 89-82 win over the Los Angeles Sparks at Michelob ULTRA Arena at the Mandalay Bay Hotel and Casino.

Martin played 26 minutes in the game, and was one-of-four from the field overall, one-of-three from behind the three-point line, with five rebounds and three assists, also being called for two fouls.

Las Vegas, the two-time defending WNBA champions, are now 2-0 and continue their four-game season opening home stand on Tuesday against the Phoenix Mercury, then host the Indiana Fever, and overall number one draft choice and Martin's former Iowa teammate, Caitlin Clark, Thursday. Both games start at 9 p.m., St. Louis time, with Thursday's game broadcast on NBATV.

