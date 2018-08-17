SPRINGFIELD – Members from more than 45 Park Districts from across Illinois will entertain fairgoers and host activities throughout the fairgrounds, including inside Conservation World. Here are just a few highlights of the events for Saturday:

Swine Barn: Berkshire Swine Show at 8:00 a.m.

Jr. Livestock Building: Jr. Pygmy Goat Show at 8:30 a.m.

Sheep Barn: Cotswold, Border Leicester Show at 9:00 a.m.

Livestock Center: Park District Pentathlon at 11:45 a.m.

Conservation World: Paul Bunyan Lumberjack Show at Noon, 2:00, 4:00,

and 6:00 p.m. Grandstand: USAC Silver Crown Bettenhausen Auto Races at 12:30 p.m.

Ethnic Village: Peoria Park District Park Troupe Mirage at 3:00 p.m.

The Arena: Championship Demolition Derby at 6:30 p.m.

Rising Star Stage: Ryan Griffin at 7:00 p.m.

Grandstand: Flo Rida and Ludacris with Childish Major at 8pm

For more information, check out the Illinois State Fair website at www.IllinoisStateFair.info, or download our mobile app in the iTunes App Store or Google Play Store.

